Epsom's clerk of the course: 'It's the quickest conditions I can remember since Galileo's Derby in 2001'

Going update: 'Quickest conditions since Galileo'

The Betfred Derby (1.30 ) is set to be run on the quickest ground Epsom's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper can remember since Galileo's Derby in 2001.

Cooper and his team applied 5mm of irrigation after racing on Friday which maintained the going at good to firm, with the description given as good in places on the sprint course which hosts the 'Dash'.

Cooper said: "We did the 5mm watering cycle here that was intended and the team finished about midnight. The vast majority is very straightforward good to firm, you'll find the odd slower bit and you'll find the odd quicker bit for sure, but as a description at this stage I think good to firm is fair.

"The days have been quite similar of late with cloudy starts breaking up at various times in the morning or lunchtime. Our thinking for today was that it was going to clear latest 10am this morning and be a potentially slightly warmer day than yesterday, maybe up to 22C.

"I don't think it's going to be wall-to-wall sunshine, sunny spells and intermittent cloud that sort of thing, but obviously a warmish, dry day - less breeze than we've had of late.

Galileo powers to victory in the 2001 Derby under Mick Kinane Credit: Gerry Cranham

"In ground terms today, and I've done a lot of Derbys, this walks at the moment very similar to Galileo's Derby in 2001, and it's probably, at this stage of the day, the quickest description and condition as I've probably had since then.

"That year we didn't water, we raced on good to firm on the Friday, didn't water overnight and raced on good to firm on the Saturday."

Racegoers travelling to Epsom face the difficulty of train strikes, but Cooper is hopeful for a good turnout for arguably the world's most famous horse race.

Cooper added: "There are various impacts to the crowd. The early start and train strikes in particular, but the weather looks nice and we're set fair for the afternoon, so hopefully there will be a big crowd."

Animal Rising, the group that delayed the Grand National in April, has been very vocal in its determination to stop the Derby from taking place and has vowed that there will be as many as 1,000 protesters descending on the famous Downs.

Extra security has been put in place and Cooper simply said: "Rest assured we'll all be doing our best to keep the protesters out."

