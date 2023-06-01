Derby festival big-race tips: why this horse can win the Derby or Oaks at Epsom

It's another Classic weekend with Epsom hosting the Betfred Oaks (4.30) on Friday and the Betfred Derby (1.30) on Saturday. Here our experts provide their best bets for the two big races . . .

Red Riding Hood

Savethelastdance is a solid favourite following a staggering trial win but since 2012 Aidan O'Brien has had two winners and a third from his 22 horses in the Oaks priced 16-1 or bigger and Red Riding Hood looks a great each-way contender. The ability is clearly there. She finished a close third in the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas which was encouraging given she pulled hard in the early stages and looked inexperienced at the finish.

She is only going to improve and future entries suggest she is thought highly of. Was finished third in that same trial before causing a 20-1 upset in the Oaks in 2012. Perhaps a similar path can prove successful.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Red Riding Hood 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Savethelastdance

She may be a short price but it was hard not to be impressed by the way Savethelastdance won the Cheshire Oaks. With an American pedigree there’s every chance she will be even better suited by the quicker surface she will encounter here.

Stuart Redding, tipster

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Soul Sister

Soul Sister can provide Frankie Dettori with his seventh Oaks victory with her four-length success in the Musidora the strongest form on offer. She beat a strong field that day, with the second Novakai a Group 1 runner-up at two and the fourth Midnight Mile filled that same position in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf. This daughter of Frankel remains lightly raced and is open to plenty of improvement.

David Griffiths, reporter

Soul Sister 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Maman Joon

Savethelastdance and Soul Sister won their respective trials in good fashion and are deservedly short in the market, but I'm willing to chance the once-raced Maman Joon at a big price. Being beaten nine and a half lengths on your sole start may not scream 'Oaks winner', but that was behind a soft-ground-loving winner and Maman Joon made eyecatching headway on the bridle before not quickening in the conditions.

That performance along with her pedigree – she's a half-sister to good-ground winners Candleford and Atty Persse – suggest she should relish quick ground. She is clearly well thought of by connections who had the 50-1 Derby runner-up Mojo Star, also a maiden heading into that race in 2021, and 50-1 is worth an each-way go.

Harry Wilson, reporter

Maman Joon 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Auguste Rodin

His defeat in the 2,000 Guineas was a huge disappointment but I’m keeping the faith with Auguste Rodin. The colt looked high class last season, especially when brushing aside Epictetus in the Futurity at Doncaster in October. If his genius trainer Aidan O’Brien is happy to put a line through his comeback run then I’m not going to argue.

Stuart Redding, tipster

Auguste Rodin 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Passenger

A big eyecatcher in the Dante, Passenger was then supplemented for £85,000 and his connections can reap the rewards for that gamble given that was only his second start and further improvement is very likely. That looked the best Derby trial in terms of depth, and in what looks a very open year, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Ulysses may well prove a cut above. Waipiro and The Foxes can chase him home. Both seem well balanced and agile types who should be suited by the unique demands of this track.

David Griffiths, reporter

I expect the Dante will work out to be a very hot race this season and Passenger looked to travel like by far the best horse in it. Every door seemed to slam shut on him and Richard Kingscote but he finished well in the circumstances and looks a prime Derby contender. He strikes me as a seriously classy colt who continues to improve while I'd be fairly confident the challenges of the track will be fine for him, as will the trip.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Passenger 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

White Birch

My one worry before the Dante was whether White Birch, whose victory in the Ballysax Stakes had come on heavy ground, would handle the quicker conditions, and I was glad to see that he did. To come from where he did at the back of the pack and be beaten just a neck was eyecatching, especially as he was one of the first off the bridle.

He was finishing quicker than most at York and looked better the further he went in a race that is sure to work out well. There's no doubt in my mind he'll stay a mile and a half. I can't believe there's so much difference between White Birch and Passenger in the market, even if Sir Michael Stoute's horse was unlucky when finishing a length and a quarter behind in third. He is overpriced and could make it a special day at Epsom for Colin Keane and John Murphy.

Harry Wilson, reporter

White Birch 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John Joseph Murphy

