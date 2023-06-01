Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival

2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 11 will line up for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom (4.30) on Friday, shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The year's premier Classic for fillies, run over a mile and four furlongs, is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every runner plus a tip . . .

4.30 Epsom (Friday, June 2): Betfred Oaks racecard and betting

Oaks runners and odds: the full list of horses for Epsom

1 Be Happy

Outpointed by Eternal Hope in steadily run Lingfield Trial but still open to improvement

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Be Happy16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Bright Diamond

Never threatened Eternal Hope or Be Happy in steadily run Lingfield Trial but she ran on

TrainerKarl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Bright Diamond16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3 Caernarforn

Stuck on admirably from well off the pace when about 10-length fourth of 20 in 1,000 Guineas

TrainerJack Channon
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Caernarfon16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

4 Eternal Hope

Three runs on the all-weather, outpointing Be Happy in the steadily run Lingfield Oaks Trial (1m4f)

TrainerCharlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Eternal Hope16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5 Heartache Tonight

Three runs in the mud in France; close in a Group 1 and will relish 1m4f if ground is okay

TrainerDavid Menuisier
Jockey: Cristian Demuro
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Heartache Tonight16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: David Menuisier

6 Maman Joon

Promising second in a maiden at Newbury (1m2f, soft) six weeks ago when no match for the winner

TrainerRichard Hannon
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Maman Joon16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Today's top offer

Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

7 Red Riding Hood

Kept on when close third in 1m2f Group 3 at Naas but pulled hard early in the blinkers

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Red Riding Hood16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

8 Running Lion

Scooted clear in a Listed race on soft at Newmarket, showing she stays 1m2f well

TrainerJohn and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 6-1

Silk
Running Lion16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

9 Savethelastdance

Stormed 22 lengths clear from inferior rivals in the Cheshire Oaks (11.3f, soft) on latest outing

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 6-5f

Silk
Savethelastdance16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

10 Sea Of Roses

May still have some potential given 1m4f but Soul Sister beat her by nearly eight lengths at York

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Sea Of Roses16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

11 Soul Sister

Smooth winner of Group 3 Musidora at York (10.2f; officially on good, probably firmer)

TrainerJohn and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 5-2

Silk
Soul Sister16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Verdict

Her finishing effort to win by 22 lengths at Chester ensures that Savethelastdance is top of the list, ahead of Soul Sister.

Silk
Savethelastdance16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

2023 Derby festival: best betting offers

  • TODAY'S BEST OFFER: Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here
  • bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here. Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here
  • Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here
  • Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here
  • Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here
  • If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim
  • Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom - plus an early tip 

Who will win the 2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom based on previous trends? 

2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: assessing the top contenders for Friday's big race 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 1 June 2023Last updated 11:41, 1 June 2023
icon
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival