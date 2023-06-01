2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 11 will line up for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom (4.30) on Friday, shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The year's premier Classic for fillies, run over a mile and four furlongs, is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every runner plus a tip . . .
4.30 Epsom (Friday, June 2): Betfred Oaks racecard and betting
Outpointed by Eternal Hope in steadily run Lingfield Trial but still open to improvement
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 33-1
Never threatened Eternal Hope or Be Happy in steadily run Lingfield Trial but she ran on
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 50-1
Stuck on admirably from well off the pace when about 10-length fourth of 20 in 1,000 Guineas
Trainer: Jack Channon
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 33-1
Three runs on the all-weather, outpointing Be Happy in the steadily run Lingfield Oaks Trial (1m4f)
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 12-1
Three runs in the mud in France; close in a Group 1 and will relish 1m4f if ground is okay
Trainer: David Menuisier
Jockey: Cristian Demuro
Forecast odds: 20-1
Promising second in a maiden at Newbury (1m2f, soft) six weeks ago when no match for the winner
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 40-1
Kept on when close third in 1m2f Group 3 at Naas but pulled hard early in the blinkers
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 33-1
Scooted clear in a Listed race on soft at Newmarket, showing she stays 1m2f well
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 6-1
Stormed 22 lengths clear from inferior rivals in the Cheshire Oaks (11.3f, soft) on latest outing
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 6-5f
May still have some potential given 1m4f but Soul Sister beat her by nearly eight lengths at York
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Forecast odds: 50-1
Smooth winner of Group 3 Musidora at York (10.2f; officially on good, probably firmer)
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 5-2
Her finishing effort to win by 22 lengths at Chester ensures that Savethelastdance is top of the list, ahead of Soul Sister.
