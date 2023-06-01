2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 11 will line up for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom (4.30 ) on Friday, shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The year's premier Classic for fillies, run over a mile and four furlongs, is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every runner plus a tip . . .

4.30 Epsom (Friday, June 2): Betfred Oaks racecard and betting

Oaks runners and odds: the full list of horses for Epsom

1 Be Happy

Outpointed by Eternal Hope in steadily run Lingfield Trial but still open to improvement

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Forecast odds: 33-1

Be Happy 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Bright Diamond

Never threatened Eternal Hope or Be Happy in steadily run Lingfield Trial but she ran on

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 50-1

Bright Diamond 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3 Caernarforn

Stuck on admirably from well off the pace when about 10-length fourth of 20 in 1,000 Guineas

Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Forecast odds: 33-1

Caernarfon 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

4 Eternal Hope

Three runs on the all-weather, outpointing Be Happy in the steadily run Lingfield Oaks Trial (1m4f)

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 12-1

Eternal Hope 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5 Heartache Tonight

Three runs in the mud in France; close in a Group 1 and will relish 1m4f if ground is okay

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Cristian Demuro

Forecast odds: 20-1

Heartache Tonight 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: David Menuisier

6 Maman Joon

Promising second in a maiden at Newbury (1m2f, soft) six weeks ago when no match for the winner

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 40-1

Maman Joon 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

7 Red Riding Hood

Kept on when close third in 1m2f Group 3 at Naas but pulled hard early in the blinkers

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 33-1

Red Riding Hood 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

8 Running Lion

Scooted clear in a Listed race on soft at Newmarket, showing she stays 1m2f well

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 6-1

Running Lion 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

9 Savethelastdance

Stormed 22 lengths clear from inferior rivals in the Cheshire Oaks (11.3f, soft) on latest outing

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 6-5f

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

10 Sea Of Roses

May still have some potential given 1m4f but Soul Sister beat her by nearly eight lengths at York

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 50-1

Sea Of Roses 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

11 Soul Sister

Smooth winner of Group 3 Musidora at York (10.2f; officially on good, probably firmer)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 5-2

Soul Sister 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Verdict

Her finishing effort to win by 22 lengths at Chester ensures that Savethelastdance is top of the list, ahead of Soul Sister.

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

