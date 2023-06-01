Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfred Derby at Epsom - plus a big-race tip, draw details and analysis

Auguste Rodin will face 13 rivals when seeking a record-extending ninth Betfred Derby victory for Aidan O'Brien at Epsom (1.30 ) on Saturday.

Last year's Futurity Trophy winner arrives off the back of a disappointing run in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas after beating just two of his 13 rivals.

The son of Deep Impact is one of three runners for O'Brien, who saddles Chester Vase second Adelaide River and Dee Stakes scorer San Antonio .

Military Order , a brother to 2021 Derby hero Adayar, is the leading British hope and the mount of William Buick.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt, who was drawn in stall nine next to Auguste Rodin in ten, has won three of his four starts, most recently landing the Lingfield Derby Trial on the all-weather.

He beat Waipiro by a length and a quarter last time and the runner-up reopposes for Tom Marquand and Ed Walker.

Sir Michael Stoute won the Classic with Desert Crown last year and hopes Dante third Passenger can provide him with a seventh victory in the race.

Richard Kingscote's mount was supplemented for the Derby at a cost of £85,000 on Monday. He will have to reverse the York form with the winner The Foxes , the mount of Oisin Murphy, and runner-up White Birch , who is partnered by Colin Keane.

Arrest: Frankie Dettori's final mount in the Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Frankie Dettori's final Derby mount will be aboard Chester Vase winner Arrest , who was drawn in stall 13 of 14. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt will have to turn around last year's Criterium de Saint-Cloud form with Dubai Mile , who is an intriguing contender for Daniel Muscutt and Charlie Johnston. The Middleham trainer is doubly represented courtesy of Dear My Friend .

On the draw, Dettori said: "I'm pleased with that. If I had been given the choice beforehand then I'd rather be high than low, but in this day and age when we don't have a huge number of runners – not like back in the day – I don't look into it that much. It's all about having the best horse, simple as that – not the draw."

The going is good and expected to be good, good to firm in places on Oaks day so it will be the quickest ground that Leopardstown Derby Trial winner Sprewell has encountered. He has won both starts this year and is the second shortest-priced Irish runner for Shane Foley and Jessica Harrington.

Artistic Star arrives with a 2-2 record for Rob Hornby and Ralph Beckett, while King Of Steel will be having his first start of the season and make his debut for Roger Varian. The Amo Racing-owned colt is partnered by Kevin Stott.

Coral's David Stevens said: "The winners of the Derby trials at Chester, Lingfield, Leopardstown and York are lining up in this year's big race, but as things stand, they all trail behind a horse who ran no sort of race in the 2,000 Guineas.

"Such is the big reputation that Auguste Rodin carries with him, the Ballydoyle colt heads the Derby betting at 11-4 despite that Newmarket disappointment, although he could face plenty of market opposition on Saturday, particularly from Frankie Dettori's final Derby mount Arrest."

The Derby has an off-time of 1.30pm on Saturday, with the race, televised on ITV and Racing TV, brought forward to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United that kicks off at 3pm.

Alder and Covent Garden were the two horses not declared on Thursday morning.

Betfred Derby (1.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Coral: 11-4 Auguste Rodin, 7-2 Military Order, 5 Passenger, 6 Arrest, 10 Sprewell, 12 The Foxes, 14 Dubai Mile, White Birch, 16 Waipiro, 33 Artistic Star, 40 San Antonio, 50 Dear My Friend, King Of Steel, 66 Adelaide River

Derby confirmed runners and riders

Adelaide River Seamie Heffernan (14)

Arrest Frankie Dettori (13)

Artistic Star Rob Hornby (8)

Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore (10)

Dear My Friend Andrea Atzeni (1)

Dubai Mile Daniel Muscutt (5)

King Of Steel Kevin Stott (4)

Military Order William Buick (9)

Passenger Richard Kingscote (7)

San Antonio Wayne Lordan (12)

Sprewell Shane Foley (6)

The Foxes Oisin Murphy (3)

Waipiro Tom Marquand (11)

White Birch Colin Keane (2)

Derby draw analysis

The Derby draw can cause a great deal of anguish to ante-post punters, but it has been merciful this year. Statistical analysis of the Epsom draw over 1m4f shows the lowest-numbered stalls are at a small but significant disadvantage.

Those drawn highest get the quicker route on the first, gradual bend but can pay for it by being caught wide on the downhill run. So ideally you want the middle. That is where the main players have been drawn, Arrest aside. Unless you are backing Frankie Dettori's mount, the draw for the Derby will not have caused you much concern.

Keith Melrose, betting editor

Derby festival at Epsom: best betting offers

TODAY'S BEST OFFER: Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here

bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here . Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events

Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here

Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here

New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here

Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here

Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here

If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Pedigree punting: Derby tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1 Military Order

2 Auguste Rodin

3 Passenger

It would be a feat of major significance should Anna Salai's son Military Order follow in his full-brother's footsteps and claim Derby glory, as the last time full-siblings triumphed in the Derby was 1896 and 1900.

The son of Frankel has a similar profile to 2021 Derby winner Adayar in that he was fourth on his debut at two before stepping up on his second and final start that term. Unlike Adayar he has won both starts this term – in comparison to his seconds in the Sandown Classic Trial and Lingfield Derby Trial – and it has been suggested by connections that he is a sharper model compared to his brother at this stage.

He is bred on the hugely successful Frankel-Dubawi nick, one that has also produced last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs.

Kitty Trice, Racing Post bloodstock reporter

This content was first published in Kitty Trice's Pedigree Punting column in Wednesday's Racing Post Weekender. Read more from Kitty and star Weekender contributors such as leading tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy and exclusive columnist Ed Walker every week

Military Order 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Today's top offer

Sign up here . Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Who will win the 2023 Betfred Derby at Epsom based on previous trends?

2023 Betfred Derby at Epsom: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big race

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.