Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom - plus an early tip

A final field of 11 has been declared for the Betfred Oaks (4.30 ) on Friday after Aidan O'Brien halved his representation at the declaration stage, yet he still fields hot favourite Savethelastdance .

The 12-1 shot Warm Heart was the most notable of the three O'Brien absentees with Boogie Woogie and Jackie Oh also missing the fillies' Classic. Dance In The Grass was not declared by Charlie Johnston.

Savethelastdance heads the contenders for the Ballydoyle trainer, who is seeking an 11th win in the race and fourth on the bounce. She won her trial at Chester by an extraordinary 22 lengths and Ryan Moore has opted to ride her. Be Happy (Seamie Heffernan) and Red Riding Hood (Wayne Lordan) also represent the stable.

Frankie Dettori partners Soul Sister on his final ride in the Oaks and she is one of two runners for John and Thady Gosden, with Running Lion also declared. Soul Sister will look to emulate 2021 winner Snowfall, who won the Musidora Stakes at York before striking at Epsom.

Charlie Appleby will saddle just his fifth runner in the race with Eternal Hope , the Lingfield Oaks Trial winner, supplemented for £30,000 on Saturday.

Cristian Demuro is set for a rare ride in Britain aboard Heartache Tonight for David Menuisier. He was on board for her three starts in France and is given a first opportunity to ride at Epsom on Friday. Rob Hornby has been confirmed as the jockey of Sea Of Roses , a big outsider for Andrew Balding.

Bright Diamond will be a first runner in the Classic for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee, while Caernarfon is giving Oaks debuts for Connor Beasley and Jack Channon.

Maman Joon is the least experienced runner in the field, arriving after just one previous run. The Richard Hannon-trained runner was second at Newbury in April and is the mount of Kevin Stott for Amo Racing. Godolphin's Sajjhaa is the only horse to have gone to Epsom after one run, but she finished 14th in the Oaks in 2010.

Savethelastdance remains clear at the top of the betting for the Oaks with Coral at 6-5 and she has narrowly shortened since the start of the week, when available at 11-8.

Spokesman David Stevens said: "Savethelastdance took over as favourite for the Oaks with her runaway Cheshire Oaks victory, and it's a position she's held ever since, with Soul Sister emerging as her closest market rival following her own impressive trial success in York's Musidora. Running Lion and Eternal Hope, also winners of their respective trials at Newmarket and Lingfield, make up a leading quartet of contenders for what could be a top-class renewal of the Classic."

Elsewhere, a high-class quintet will contest the Dahlbury Coronation Cup (3.10 ) – the other Group 1 on the card – including Westover , Emily Upjohn , Hurricane Lane and Point Lonsdale .

Betfred Oaks (4.30 Epsom, Friday)

Coral: 6-5 Savethelastdance, 5-2 Soul Sister, 11-2 Running Lion, 12 Eternal Hope, 20 Heartache Tonight, 33 Be Happy, Caernarfon, Red Riding Hood, 40 Maman Joon, 50 Bright Diamond, Sea Of Roses

Oaks confirmed runners and riders

Be Happy Seamie Heffernan

Bright Diamond Clifford Lee

Caernarfon Connor Beasley

Eternal Hope William Buick

Heartache Tonight Cristian Demuro

Maman Joon Kevin Stott

Red Riding Hood Wayne Lordan

Running Lion Oisin Murphy

Savethelastdance Ryan Moore

Sea Of Roses Rob Hornby

Soul Sister Frankie Dettori

Pedigree punting: Oaks tip and 1-2 prediction

1 Soul Sister

2 Savethelastdance

Soul Sister 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Soul Sister did not enter many people's notebooks for Classic glory when disappointing in last in the Fred Darling at Newbury, but Lady Bamford's homebred Frankel filly dispelled that effort when showing a blinding turn of foot in the Musidora at York.

Pedigree-wise, the step up to 1m4f should be within her compass. Out of the Prix de la Nonette-winning Dansili mare Dream Peace, her full-brother Herman Hesse was a dual winner over a mile and six furlongs for David O'Meara before placing in a Group 3 over 1m4f in Australia.

Another full-brother, Dreamflight, was a Group 3 winner in soft ground over a mile at two for Andre Fabre. Her three-parts brother, Questionare (Galileo), was also stakes-placed over an extended 1m4f, while the likely quicker ground should suit.

Kitty Trice, Racing Post bloodstock reporter

This content was first published in Kitty Trice's Pedigree Punting column in Wednesday's Racing Post Weekender. Read more from Kitty and star Weekender contributors such as leading tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy and exclusive columnist Ed Walker every week

