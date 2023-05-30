2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: assessing the top contenders for Friday's big race

This year’s is shaping up to be an enthralling renewal with a stellar cast assembled for the Group 1 contest. Here, we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top.

Form: 5-11

Strengths: She made most to win a Leopardstown maiden on her three-year-old debut and she stepped forward significantly on that showing when switched to patient tactics in the Cheshire Oaks last time, pulling clear to score by a 22-length margin. She is clearly versatile in regard to tactics.

That wide-margin success produced a Racing Post Rating of 116, a figure that would already put her bang there in an average renewal of the Oaks (only 1lb inferior to Tuesday’s victory in the race 12 months ago).

She represents a trainer who has won this race on ten occasions, including six times in the last eight years.

Savethelastdance: 22-length winner of the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Weaknesses: Both her Leopardstown and Chester wins came on a testing surface and how she will handle good ground is unknown.

Her Chester race fell apart to a large extent and she was niggled along in the early stages, so she could be outpaced early on here.

Whilst visually impressive, that form can be easily questioned with the third rated 83 and the fourth well held next time out.

Odds: 5-4

What they say

Aidan O’Brien, trainer: “We were delighted with her [at Chester] and obviously delighted after her Leopardstown maiden too. It’s unusual to win that far, but she’s very well bred and I think it was soft enough for her because she’s a good-moving filly.”

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Form: 1-01

Strengths: She has a smart middle-distance pedigree being out of a 1m2f Group 2 winner and she looked potentially above-average when claiming a Doncaster maiden on her debut in October.

She trailed home last of 12 in a 7f Newbury Group 3 on her seasonal debut, but soft ground was put forward as an excuse for that showing and she bounced back in no uncertain terms when claiming the Musidora at York this month.

Having previously looked a strong renewal of that contest, winning in an authoritative fashion was very impressive and the extra furlong and a half in prospect at Epsom is expected to suit.

Soul Sister (Frankie Dettori) wins the Musidora Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: She was a shade keen early in the Musidora and drifted to her left quite markedly in the final furlong, so she clearly has plenty still to learn.

She should get her favoured ground but it remains a concern that she was beaten so far at Newbury.

Odds: 11-4

What they say

Frankie Dettori, jockey: "She quickened twice [at York], she travelled and she clocked a very good time. I was impressed. She's got to go another two furlongs, but all the signs are good. The O'Brien filly [Savethelastdance] who won at Chester by 22 lengths looks quite hard to beat, but we're going to give it a go."

Soul Sister 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Form: 411-11

Strengths: She has won all four starts since her debut, with three victories over a mile on the all-weather followed by an impressive four-and-a-half-length success when returned to turf in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket last time.

John Gosden used the Pretty Polly as an Oaks prep for Taghrooda, who followed up in this contest in 2014.

She has more experienced than the two horses ahead of her in the betting and being relatively streetwise should prove a crucial asset.

Running Lion (Oisin Murphy) wins the Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: She has stamina to prove beyond 1m2f and jockey Oisin Murphy felt that trip was as far as she wanted to go after the pair scored at Newmarket.

That Pretty Polly form has received knocks since, with the runner-up well beaten at odds of 2-5 next time out.

Odds: 13-2

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer: "Roaring Lion [sire] won the Dante in tremendous style and went for the Derby. He was the last one off the bridle at Epsom but didn't see out the mile and a half, so it will be very interesting with this filly whether she'd be an Oaks mile-and-a-half filly. We're very happy to come here [with Running Lion], she’s taken the race well”

Running Lion 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Form: 311

Strengths: A Relation of three-time Group 1 winner Rio De La Plata, who has followed a respectable Wolverhampton debut third with victories at Chelmsford and Lingfield this year.

Her latest victory came in the Oaks Trial where she showed a good turn of foot to see off a solid Aidan O’Brien yardstick in Be Happy.

Connections felt that she would improve for the run, given that it was her first start since February, and have since supplemented her for this contest at a cost of £30,000.

Eternal Hope (William Buick) beats Be Happy (Ryan Moore) in the Oaks Trial Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: Yet to race on turf and this is a marked step up in class from her Lingfield race.

Odds: 12-1

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer: “She bought her own ticket to the race by winning the Lingfield Oaks Trial. She’s a filly who started her career in a Wolverhampton novice in February and all she has done is improve ever since. She’s a trial winner, at a track that tests a horse’s ability to handle sharp bends, and she acquitted herself very well. It is seen as a test for Epsom, which shouldn’t pose any problem for her.”

Eternal Hope 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Verdict

Savethelastdance could hardly have been more impressive when streaking clear to land the Cheshire Oaks last time out, but with questions to face on this quicker surface, the call is to oppose her with Soul Sister. Having been bogged down by soft going in a Newbury Group 3 on reappearance, this daughter of Frankel found the step up in trip on faster ground much more suitable when claiming the Musidora at York. On paper it looked like a strong renewal of that often informative trial and she is open to any amount of improvement on the back of just three starts, so is backed to provide Frankie Dettori with success on potentially his final Oaks ride.

Soul Sister 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Betfred: 5-4 Savethelastdance, 11-4 Soul Sister, 13-2 Running Lion, 14 Warm Heart, 14 Eternal Hope, 25 Dance In The Grass, Heartache Tonight, 33 bar

