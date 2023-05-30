Who will win the 2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom based on previous trends?

The third British Classic of the season, the , takes place on Friday at Epsom. Here, we take a look at previous trends to try to help pick the winner.

Trials

The winners of five of the traditional Oaks trials – the Pretty Polly Stakes, Cheshire Oaks, Newbury Fillies' Trial, Lingfield Oaks Trial and the Musidora Stakes – have a modest record in the race overall.

That record has improved in recent years with Snowfall's 2021 success coming after her victory in the Musidora and Anapurna winning the Lingfield Oaks Trial before victory here in 2019.

What seems more crucial is a prep run of some sort, whether that be in an established trial or not. Each winner in the last ten years had at least one run that season before running at Epsom.

Ante-post favourite bids to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Enable, who won the Cheshire Oaks before claiming Classic glory. The daughter of Galileo made a big statement on the Roodee with a commanding 22-length victory and she has led the market since.

Savethelastdance: pulled well clear of her Cheshire Oaks rivals

Rating

It takes a top-class filly to win the Oaks. Since 2012, only the Aidan O'Brien-trained Was and John Gosden's Anapurna have won the Epsom Classic with a Racing Post Rating below 115.

Eight of those winners achieved a career-best RPR on their last start, although the O'Brien trio of Tuesday, Minding and Qualify have all bucked that trend.

That would be a negative against , , and , who all failed to better their highest RPR on their latest appearance.

Distance

Seven of the last ten winners had won over seven furlongs or a mile at two.

The three exceptions were 2018 winner Forever Together, 2019 scorer Anapurna and 2022 heroine Tuesday, who were all unsuccessful over those distances as juveniles.

Interestingly, O'Brien has six entered and only ticks this box. Second favourite and third favourite both won over a mile as two-year-olds.

Running Lion brings bags of potential to the table Credit: Edward Whitaker

Unexposed

It pays to follow those with potential to improve, shown by the fact six winners since 2012 had run between two and six times.

The four to have bucked the trend were all trained by O'Brien, including Snowfall, who had seven runs as a juvenile alone.

Enable and Anapurna ran three times before their victories for John Gosden and the yard followed the same path last season with unlucky second Emily Upjohn. fits the trend as she attempts to go one better.

Price

Starting at the head of the market does not mean success, with only two winning favourites in the last ten years – Love and Minding.

O'Brien has won six of the last ten runnings and three of those were not the stable's most fancied runner in the betting.

The race has thrown up big-priced winners, with the likes of Qualify (2015) at 50-1, and Was (2012) and Talent (2013) at 20-1, so it could be worth taking on those towards the top of the betting.

Verdict

The selection is as the daughter of Frankel comes here after just three starts. It is a tried-and-tested path for the stable and she won the leading trial race last time out, hitting a top RPR of 115.

Soul Sister, easy winner of the Musidora Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

A winner over a mile at two, she is unexposed and her Musidora victory suggested she's improving rapidly. She pulled away to beat a good field that day and win by an eased-down four lengths. She ticks every trend box and can provide Frankie Dettori with a seventh win in the Epsom Classic.

Soul Sister 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

bet365: 11-10 Savethelastdance, 11-4 Soul Sister, 13-2 Running Lion, 10-1 Eternal Hope, 14 Warm Heart, 33 bar

