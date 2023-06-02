2023 Betfred Derby at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 14 runners will line up for the Betfred Derby at Epsom at an earlier start time of 1.30pm on Saturday, shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The year's premier Classic, run over one mile and four furlongs, looks to be one of the most open Derbys for years and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

1.30 Epsom, Saturday, Betfred Derby racecard and betting

Derby runners and odds: the full list of horses for Epsom

1 Adelaide River

Made good impression on all-weather on debut; found wanting under testing conditions since, finishing a remote third to Dubai Mile and Arrest at Saint-Cloud last autumn and no match for Arrest in the Chester Vase (about 1m4f); however, his pedigree suggests he might have been a fish out of water in the mud and that he will turn his form on its head now switched to quicker ground; might be overpriced.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Forecast odds: 66-1

2 Arrest

Best two-year-old form when just getting the worse of a tussle with Dubai Mile in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud (1m2f, heavy); won his maiden on good to firm but said to have enjoyed the soft ground when coasting home in front in the Chester Vase (1m4f); very promising and stamina is the least of his problems but another drying day looks the main one.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 6-1

3 Artistic Star

Very late foal; highly regarded and has done all that has been asked of him in winning a Nottingham maiden as a two-year-old and a Sandown novice (1m2f, good to soft) just 18 days ago; however, this race should be beyond him at this early stage in his career.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 33-1

4 Auguste Rodin

Out of triple Group 1 winner Rhododendron and has a stellar pedigree; the third highest-rated two-year-old in Europe last year after a performance in the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (1m, heavy) that was hard to fault; made favourite for the 2,000 Guineas on reappearance but showed no sparkle and looked a tired horse in the closing stages; it's hard to put that out of mind even though all the signals from the trainer and the betting suggest something special is expected here.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 11-4f

5 Dear My Friend

Found wanting in Listed and Group races as a two-year-old, and although he returned with a Listed all-weather win at Newcastle (1m) he again showed limitations in this context when eighth of 11 to The Foxes in the Dante at York.

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Forecast odds: 66-1

6 Dubai Mile

Novice winner on good to firm; lost nothing in defeat when second of four to The Foxes in a muddling Group 2 at Newmarket and he was so game when beating Arrest in Group 1 at Saint-Cloud in October (1m2f, heavy); reappeared with a respectable fifth in the 2,000 Guineas and while the recent dry spell has not helped his chance, his fighting spirit could still see him thereabouts.

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Forecast odds: 16-1

7 King Of Steel

Looked a stayer in the making when forging clear on two-year-old debut at Nottingham (soft) but no match for Auguste Rodin and others when seventh of eight in a Group 1 at Doncaster (heavy) on final start for David Loughnane; upset in the stalls and withdrawn from the Dante (28-1) on intended reappearance and has it all to prove.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 50-1

8 Military Order

Scopey type whose brother Adayar won this race and the King George; first two successes came in minor company but he was relentless when winning Newbury novice (1m2f, soft) in the second of them, on reappearance, and he sent out a strong stamina signal when drawing away from Waipiro late on in the Lingfield Derby Trial (1m4f, all-weather); improving and this long straight can suit; has plenty to recommend him.

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 9-2

9 Passenger

The dogs failed to bark before Newmarket debut (1m, good) in April as he was only sixth in the betting of the eight runners but he was an impressive winner; had an unhappy experience in the Dante at York (extended 1m2f, good to firm) where his path was blocked wherever he looked, eventually dead-heating for third behind The Foxes; it's hard to get a clear idea of his ability but his famously patient trainer, who has won this race six times, has recommended he be supplemented; has a very bright future.

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 5-1

10 San Antonio

Out of an Irish Oaks runner-up; went through two-year-old season without attracting special attention but down to business in 2023 and he followed an emphatic all-weather win with a pleasing Listed success at Chester (extended 1m2f); should stay 1m4f but all turf runs so far have been on soft ground.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 40-1

11 Sprewell

Has raced on only soft and heavy ground; has kept a relatively low profile but is much improved this year and could probably have won by further than the three-length margin in a 1m2f Leopardstown Group 3 in May; has different ground conditions but does not look a typical mud-lover and his dam's best form was a Grade 1 win on firm ground in Canada; good chance of staying 1m4f and a danger to all.

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Shane Foley

Forecast odds: 12-1

12 The Foxes

Closely related to the yard's Group 2 winner Bangkok who failed to handle the undulations in the 2019 Derby; best two-year-old form when beating Dubai Mile in an unsatisfactory four-runner Group 2 at Newmarket and set out stronger claims for this when again showing a will to win in the Group 2 Dante at York (extended 1m2f, good to firm) where the hampered Passenger was just over a length behind; trainer had early doubts about stamina for 1m4f but is reportedly more confident now; has more obvious claims than three of the yard's contenders in the last three runnings who were in the frame at odds of 50-1 and bigger.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 12-1

13 Waipiro

Drew away in 1m2f Newmarket novice (good) on reappearance; Lingfield Derby Trial (1m4f, all-weather) was a bolder move next time and although he briefly threatened Military Order, that rival pulled clear in the closing stages; no obvious reason why he will turn the tables but he has earned his place in the field.

Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 20-1

14 White Birch

Tongue-tied all starts; aimed low as a two-year-old but is making great strides this year, winning a Group 3 at Leopardstown before again arriving late on the scene to get within a neck of The Foxes in the Group 2 Dante at York (extended 1m2f, good to firm); those very patient tactics will take some pulling off in this race but he has a good chance of staying 1m4f and the best has yet to be seen of him.

Trainer: John Murphy

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 14-1

Verdict

By Emily Weber

Cheeky upstarts such as the King George and Arc have threatened this race's prestige but, for many, Epsom on Derby day will always be racing's green, green grass of home. If recent betting moves are any guide Auguste Rodin is already in the winner's enclosure but however strong the general vibes are for him, it's hard to square his depressing Guineas run with being favourite for this race. MILITARY ORDER showed superior stamina late in the day when beating Waipiro in the Lingfield Derby Trial and this long straight can see him to good effect, as it did with his brother Adayar when he outgalloped his Derby rivals two years ago.

The improving Sprewell is a big danger as the quickest ground he has faced so far could well suit him, if anything, while Passenger, unlucky behind The Foxes and White Birch in the Dante, can justify the decision to supplement him. Passenger still needs to show he can settle well enough to cope with the step up in trip, however. The Foxes and White Birch have good runs in them but Arrest and Dubai Mile would have made more appeal with rain about. Of the big outsiders, Adelaide River has a chance of improving on his turf form now that the sun has come out.

