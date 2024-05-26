Derby contender Ambiente Friendly impresses in Newmarket gallop but Robert Havlin expresses ground concerns ahead of Epsom

Robert Havlin is hoping the rain stays away from Epsom between now and Saturday's Betfred Derby after putting his intended mount through his final workout on Newmarket's Limekilns round gallop on Sunday morning.

Ambiente Friendly , 9-2 second favourite with the sponsors, had a gentle exercise over eight and a half furlongs under his new jockey, who, it was revealed on Wednesday, would take over the Derby ride from Callum Shepherd, the jockey for his victory in Lingfield's Derby Trial last time.

Trainer James Fanshawe was given special permission by Jockey Club Estates to use the closed Limekilns and everyone seemed pleased with the exercise as the son of Gleneagles sailed past, although there was no sign of owners Tim and Bill Gredley.

Ambiente Friendly and Robert Havlin impress on the round gallop

Havlin, who will have his third ride in the Derby, said: “Ambiente Friendly was going through the motions really just to take the freshness off him. He’s never been round that gallop before, but he took it really well and even though he had a ring-bit fitted, he wasn’t keen at all.

"He travelled good and was on his left lead early doors, but as soon as he went into the turn he switched on to his right lead, which was good and everything was smooth. I gave him an inch of rein at the seven-and-a-half-furlong point and he cruised away to the eight and a half.”

Although he was pleased with the work, Havlin has concerns about the ground at Epsom. The going on Sunday was soft, good to soft in places, and there is a mixed forecast.

He said: “The ground was on the soft side here, which is not really what he wants, and I hope we don’t get too much rain before Saturday. The ground would be a worry if we got too much rain as he has that real low action.”

All eyes are on the Limekilns round gallop on Sunday morning

On final Derby preparations, Havlin added: “I’ll sit on him again on Tuesday and maybe Wednesday, and ride him as much as possible before the race. He’s fit enough, it’s just trying to get the freshness off him and keep him settled.”

Havlin has been getting advice from his old pal Frankie Dettori about how to ride the Derby and expects to receive more tips before Saturday.

He said: “Frankie is on the phone a lot and the advice he gives me is the same as he was given by Lester Piggott. He told him ideally to sit eighth or ninth early and let the deadwood get on with it until between the three and the two pole, and then make a move.”

Ambiente Friendly’s form was given a boost on Saturday when Meydaan , who finished third behind him at Lingfield, won the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Sponsors: 2 City Of Troy, 9-2 Ambiente Friendly, 6 Los Angeles, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 11 Dancing Gemini, 14 Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 20 bar

Read these next:

'He's improving all the time' - Adrian Murray hopeful of big Derby run from 40-1 shot

'We were really pleased with the way he won and he looked to stay the distance well' - key quotes on the main Derby contenders

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

