Confirmed runners and riders for the Chester Cup on Friday

Novel Legend, ante-post favourite for the Tote Chester Cup (), has missed out on a place in Friday's £150,000 handicap by one position.

Five runners came out at the declaration stage but it was not enough to secure a place for the favourite, with Al Zaraqaan occupying the final slot in the 17-runner field. The James Fanshawe-trained Novel Legend was 4-1 for the contest, having won in impressive style at Newbury last month. He would have been 7lb well in as that success at the Berkshire track came after the Chester Cup weights were published.

Novel Legend will instead top the weights under 9st 9lb in the tote Fantasy, Whos In Your Stable Chester Plate Handicap (), with regular jockey Danny Muscutt aboard. Rowan Scott had been booked to take the ride in the Chester Cup, as he was able to make 8st 5lb.

Green Book, a 7-1 chance, was another notable absentee at the declaration stage on Wednesday morning. The six-year-old was an impressive winner of the Chester Plate two years ago and was set to arrive here following a fine campaign over hurdles this season. Israr, Duty Of Care, Haliphon and Themaxwecan were also taken out.

Falcon Eight, winner of the Chester Cup in 2021, was third favourite with most firms before the declaration stage and Ryan Moore has been booked to ride for Dermot Weld.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Rajinsky tops the weights with promising apprentice jockey Harry Davies claiming 3lb. He was aboard when the seven-year-old finished third behind Cleveland in the race 12 months ago.

Elsewhere, Point Lonsdale will take his chance in the Ire-Incentive-sponsored Huxley Stakes (). The Aidan O'Brien-trained runner was an exciting type at one stage of his career, finishing second to Native Trail in the 2021 National Stakes when sent off odds-on, and he returned from a long absence to win at the Curragh last month. He raced only once as a three-year-old when beaten in the 2,000 Guineas.

His opposition at Chester includes Foxes Tales, a Listed winner on the all-weather last time, and the unexposed Poker Face.

Tote Chester Cup runners and riders

Rajinsky Harry Davies (stall 5)

Falcon Eight Ryan Moore (4)

Reshoun Jim Crowley (9)

Tritonic Hollie Doyle (8)

Euchen Glen Paul Mulrennan (13)

Calling The Wind Jamie Spencer (6)

The Grand Visir Richard Kingscote (16)

Metier Saffie Osborne (14)

Vino Victrix Benoit de la Sayette (10)

Zoffee Ben Curtis (3)

Bascule Billy Loughnane (15)

Almuhit Joseph Sheridan (17)

Law Of The Sea Franny Norton (7)

Aztec Empire Oisin Murphy (12)

Emiyn Harrison Shaw (1)

Call My Bluff John Egan (2)

Al Zaraqaan Leigh Roche (11)

