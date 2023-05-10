Aidan O'Brien was a perfect 5-5 at Chester's May meeting last year - who represents the trainer this week?

Aidan O’Brien enjoyed five winners from as many runners at last year’s Chester May meeting and the Ballydoyle maestro sends a select team to the Roodee this week. Here, we run through O’Brien’s Chester squad and provide a verdict on each of their chances.

Aidan O’Brien landed last year’s Cheshire Oaks with Thoughts Of June (7-1), which was his fourth win in the last seven runnings, and he relies on Savethelastdance this year, who is expected to go off a prohibitive price.

This filly is beautifully bred being by Galileo out of US Grade 1 winner Daddys Lil Darling. She stepped forward significantly on a modest Thurles debut effort when scoring at odds of 20-1 in a Leopardstown maiden last month.

Savethelastdance: vying for Oaks favouritism Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

That form has received notable boosts courtesy of wins from the second and third since and this track should suit given that she made much of the running at Leopardstown.

Verdict: As short as 5-1 for the Oaks, Savethelastdance looks set to book her ticket to Epsom with victory on Wednesday.

The first foal out of Irish 1,000 Guineas runner-up Could It Be Love, Adelaide River marked himself down as a useful colt when bolting up in a Dundalk maiden last August.

The son of Australia did not manage to add to that success in three subsequent starts, but those runs all came in Group company, the most recent in October’s Criterium de Saint-Cloud where he finished third to Dubai Mile.

Adelaide River (right): should appreciate stepping up to middle distances at three Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

A 50-1 shot for the Derby, stepping up to the one-mile-four-and-a-half-furlong Chester Vase trip is expected to suit Adelaide River and Aidan O’Brien has farmed this race, landing seven of the last nine runnings.

Verdict: Likely to appreciate a test of stamina this season and his trainer has a fine record in this race, but he has six lengths to find with favourite Arrest on their Saint-Cloud running which looks too substantial to consider him a betting proposition.

By Dubawi and out of 2017 Irish Oaks runner-up Rain Goddess, San Antonio shaped with promise without managing to get his head in front in a pair of juvenile runs last October before making a winning three-year-old debut at Dundalk in March.

San Antonio hit the line hard there to score by three-and-three-quarter-lengths, and bookmakers rate the colt a 50-1 shot for the Derby.

The bare form of that Dundalk success is nothing special (second since well held), but San Antonio did have Sunday’s impressive Derby Trial Stakes winner Sprewell directly behind him in one of his juvenile runs, which indicates that he could be above-average.

Verdict: The form of his Dundalk maiden win has been let down since and on Racing Post Ratings he is going to have to find a chunk of improvement to trouble the best of these.

Made all to land the Chester Vase at this meeting last year before finishing fifth in the Derby, a performance worth upgrading as he cut out much of the running yet refused to wilt when headed.

He was sent off the 11-10 favourite for the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot subsequently and just held on to score by a short-head from the wayward Grand Alliance.

Changingoftheguard: showed a liking for Chester with victory in the Vase Credit: Edward Whitaker

He has been off the track since, but returns with this track of no concern and getting back on a softer surface will also suit.

Verdict: Impressive winner of the Vase here last year but has a significant absence to overcome and a good bit to find with Hamish on these terms.

Not far off top-class as a juvenile, Point Lonsdale was only seen once at three, finishing well down the field in the 2,000 Guineas won by Coroebus. The colt returned to winning ways in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at the Curragh last month and given that was his first start in almost a year, he is entitled to come on for it.

Soft ground seems important so any rain will be beneficial and he looks the potential class angle in this field.

Point Lonsdale (left): back to winning ways at the Curragh last time out Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Aidan O’Brien could also call on one-time Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet, who has been held at Listed level the last twice. He might be better over further than this distance, however, and would almost certainly be the stable’s second-string.

Verdict: This looks like a good opportunity for Point Lonsdale to supplement his recent Group 3 Curragh success. He’s less exposed than most over middle distances and will appreciate any further ease in the ground.

