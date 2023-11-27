Who were the big ante-post market movers for the Cheltenham Festival last week?

Find out this week's movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 25-1 (from 33)

The Harry Fry-trained five-year-old continued his progression with another convincing success in the 2m½f novice hurdle at Exeter last Monday, prompting bookmakers to shorten him for the Ballymore at Cheltenham in March.

The son of Walk In The Park made an eyecatching debut at Chepstow last season when beating The Jukebox Man, who has won both starts since that bumper in March. He followed that up with a seven-and-a-half-length victory over Range on his hurdling debut and Fry told Racing TV about possible plans for his unbeaten star.

He said: "It’s about experience and we want to go again in a novice under a penalty. Whether that’s at Cheltenham’s December meeting, we’ll see. I don’t want to get ahead of myself but there are races there that can lead us into the spring."

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Sky Bet: 5 Ballyburn, 10 A Dream To Share, 12 Down Memory Lane, Willmount, 14 Fact To File, Mirazur West, 16 An Tobar, Johnnywho, Predators Gold, 25 Gidleigh Park, 33 bar

Klassical Dream: made an impressive start to his chasing career at Thurles Credit: Healy Racing

Races: National Hunt Chase, Turners Novices' Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 10-1 (from 20, National Hunt), 14-1 (from 25, Turners), 14-1 (from 20, Brown Advisory)

Last season's Champion Stayers Hurdle hero made a winning return at Thurles on Thursday and looks a strong Cheltenham Festival contender.

The nine-year-old was unable to offer a challenge in the Stayers' Hurdle at the festival last spring, but he made a statement of intent when winning the 2m6f beginners' chase by nine and a half lengths.

Paul Townend said Klassical Dream was "foot-perfect" on his first start over fences, which resulted in several firms shortening him for a number of races at Cheltenham.

National Hunt Chase (March 12)

Paddy Power: 10 Klassical Dream, 12 Favori De Champdou, 14 Affordale Fury, Flooring Porter, Stay Away Fay, 16 Broadway Boy, Grangeclare West, Minella Cocooner, Salvador Ziggy, 18 bar

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

bet365: 4 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Facile Vega, 13-2 Inthepocket, 10 Blazing Khal, 12 Letsbeclearaboutit, 14 Grangeclare West, Klassical Dream, 16 Corbetts Cross, Hermes Allen, 18 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 3 Gaelic Warrior, 8 Stay Away Fay, 10 Nick Rockett, 12 Fact To File, Grangeclare West, Klassical Dream, 14 Corbetts Cross, Flooring Porter, Letsbeclearaboutit, 16 bar

Race: Triumph Hurdle

Odds: 12-1 (from 33)

Gordon Elliott looks to have unearthed another promising name to add to his ranks after Mighty Bandit produced an impressive debut victory at Punchestown on Saturday.

The three-year-old beat favourite Lark In The Mornin by nine and a half lengths and was instantly cut for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mighty Bandit was ridden by Jack Kennedy and Elliott was pleasantly surprised with the performance. He said: "We had plenty of schooling done with him and I like the way he jumped. I think he will strengthen up through the season and that was a nice surprise."

Triumph Hurdle (March 15)

Sky Bet: 6 Burdett Road, 10 Jigme, 11 Bunting, 12 Salvator Mundi, 14 Ethical Diamond, Majborough, 16 Anzadam, Mighty Bandit, Sir Gino, 18 bar

Gaelic Warrior: impressed on his Punchestown chasing debut Credit: Patrick McCann

Races: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and Turners Novices' Chase

Odds: 4-1 (from 6, Brown Advisory), 7-1 (from 10, Turners)

Gaelic Warrior looks to have a promising future over fences after a 15-length success in a 2m3f beginners' chase at Punchestown on Saturday.

Last season's Ballymore second won four of his five starts last term before this switch to fences, and the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old made light work of his task as he became the new favourite for two races at the festival.

Mullins has yet to work out a plan for Gaelic Warrior, who was cut to 4-1 favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase by Paddy Power, but said: "Jumping-wise he was a bit novicey at one or two, but he was sure of himself and never looked like falling. We will see where we go around Christmas and new year."

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

bet365: 4 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Facile Vega, 13-2 Inthepocket, 10 Blazing Khal, 12 Letsbeclearaboutit, 14 Grangeclare West, Klassical Dream, 16 Corbetts Cross, Hermes Allen, 18 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 3 Gaelic Warrior, 8 Stay Away Fay, 10 Nick Rockett, 12 Fact To File, Grangeclare West, Klassical Dream, 14 Corbetts Cross, Flooring Porter, Letsbeclearaboutit, 16 bar

Race: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

Odds: 14-1 (from 33)

The Dan Skelton-trained Grey Dawning returned to winning ways on his second start over fences, defeating Gaillard Du Mesnil by nine and a half lengths.

The six-year-old has now registered six wins from nine starts and could be another one for the Skelton team to get excited about after he was cut significantly for the Brown Advisory in March.

His trainer has yet to outline a specific target for the gelding, but said: "We've probably got a few good days in this horse as he didn't do a lot of racing as a youngster, but under pressure he does go pretty violently left so that rules out Ascot and Kempton."

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 3 Gaelic Warrior, 8 Stay Away Fay, 10 Nick Rockett, 12 Fact To File, Grangeclare West, Klassical Dream, 14 Corbetts Cross, Flooring Porter, Letsbeclearaboutit, 16 bar

Race: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 14-1 (from 20)

The Gordon Elliott-trained Shannon Royale got off the mark over hurdles at the third attempt at Punchestown on Sunday, running out a 24-length winner in a five-runner 2m6f maiden.

The Walk In The Park gelding has been a consistent performer for the yard, winning twice and finishing in the top three on two other occasions in his five starts.

As a result of the five-year-old's convincing success over 1-8 favourite Tullyhill, he was shortened for the Albert Bartlett at the festival in March, a Grade 1 race Elliott has yet to win.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

Paddy Power: 12 High Class Hero, 14 Shannon Royale, Stellar Story, 16 Ballyburn, 20 Croke Park, Mahons Way, Predators Gold, 25 bar

Race: Mares' Chase

Odds: 12-1 (from 25)

Another Elliott runner who was the subject of a market move, Halka Du Tabert was shortened for the Mares' Chase after a 20-length victory on her chasing debut at Cork on Sunday.

The Kenny Alexander-owned six-year-old is also a possible for the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but she could well remain over fences given how impressive she was in the beginners' chase.

Jordan Gainford, who steered her to success at Cork, said: "She was a smart mare over hurdles. In a better race and with a stronger gallop she will be better again and I think she will come on plenty for that."

Mares' Chase (March 15)

bet365: 7-2 Allegorie De Vassy, 4 Dinoblue, 17-2 Impervious, 9 Instit, 10 Halka Du Tabert, 12 Galia Des Liteaux, 14 Zenta, 16 bar

Fastorslow: was cut to 5-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: Cheltenham Gold Cup

Odds: 5-1 (from 12)

Trainer Martin Brassil has potentially unlocked a serious Cheltenham Gold Cup contender after Fastorslow beat Appreciate It and Galopin Des Champs to win the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old backed up his Punchestown Gold Cup success from last season and, following his half-length win, he was cut by more than half for the Cheltenham Festival feature in March.

JJ Slevin, who partnered Fastorslow to victory, said: "He's just a very good horse. Last year the lads were keen on him and he's just getting better."

Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 15)

Sky Bet: 3 Galopin Des Champs, 7-2 Gerri Colombe, 5 Fastorslow, 12 Shishkin, 14 Bravemansgame, 16 L'Homme Presse, 20 Gentlemansgame, 22 bar

