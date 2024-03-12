We highlighted Supreme winner Slade Steel - but who else will be suited by testing ground on day one at Cheltenham?

The going at Cheltenham eased to soft, heavy in places (from soft) ahead of Tuesday's day one card after 6mm of rain by 6.30am. We've identified four likely types who might appreciate the give underfoot on the opening day of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

1.30 Cheltenham: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Forecast odds: 4-1

Slade Steel is three from five under rules and his connections have opted for the Supreme to avoid Ballyburn, who is responsible for his two defeats.

His three successes have come on ground described as soft or heavy and his bumper third – his sole start on good ground – behind subsequent Grade 1 winners Ballyburn and Dancing City reads well, while he was well clear of the third when runner-up in top-level company last time.

SMART VIEW: our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100.

Highest scores in the Supreme on heavy ground according to Smart View: 96 Slade Steel, Tullyhill

Slade Steel 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

2.50 Cheltenham: Ultima Handicap Chase

Forecast odds: 10-1

Kim Bailey has stayed away from better ground with Trelawne, whose participation at the festival wasn't certain before the course was hit with rain.

He arguably should have been unbeaten over hurdles, having hung badly left late on when making his challenge at Exeter on his second start, and he started where he left off in making a winning chase debut at Carlisle in November.

He's shown strong form behind the likes of Ginny's Destiny, Grey Dawning and Colonel Harry over trips short of his best and given he was a comfortable winner of a competitive 2m7½f handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter last March in soft ground, he should relish this stamina test.

Highest scores in the Ultima on heavy ground according to Smart View: 100 Eklat De Rire, 96 Trelawne, Lord Du Mesnil, Highland Hunter

Trelawne 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Kim Bailey

4.10 Cheltenham: Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle

Forecast odds: 12-1

Led for a long way in this last year before finding just two-time Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle too good after last, which was the first time she had lost in seven starts when encountering soft or heavy ground.

Quicker ground can excuse two of her three defeats since, while she may have found two miles on the short side in the rearranged Fighting Fifth, but getting back over this trip on soft ground can see her bounce back to her best.

Highest scores in the Mares' Hurdle on heavy ground according to Smart View: 94 Love Envoi

Love Envoi 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

5.30 Cheltenham: National Hunt Chase

Forecast odds: 16-1

Romped home by 60 lengths in heavy ground when trying a marathon trip for the first time in the Devon National last time, taking his form figures to 1241 on soft ground or worse.

The Racing Post Rating achieved for that win (147) suggests he doesn't have a lot to find with the market principals and this out-and-out stayer could provide a poignant success for Sara Bradstock, whose Gold Cup-winning husband Mark passed away earlier this month.

Highest scores in the National Hunt Chase on heavy ground according to Smart View: 98 Mr Vango, Embassy Gardens, Corbetts Cross, Apple Away

Mr Vango 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Miss Gina Andrews Tnr: Mrs Sara V Bradstock

