Willie Mullins day one acca: the 107-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins looks set to take this year's Cheltenham Festival by storm, with a slew of big-race favourites across four days of high-class action in store in the Cotswolds. The action is set to get under way on Tuesday – but how many winners will Mullins have on day one?

Cheltenham Festival: the hot Mullins-trained favourites for the day one acca

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30)

SP forecast: 3-1

The decision to run Ballyburn in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle on the Wednesday has opened the Supreme up a little bit, but Willie Mullins still boasts an extraordinarily strong hand for the festival curtain-raiser.

Stablemate Mystical Power could well head the dangers, but Tullyhill has always been rated a top prospect by the Closutton team and he stepped up significantly on his previous hurdles form at Punchestown last time. He is 5lb clear on official ratings and could provide the top operation with a flying start to the festival.

Spotlight comment

Impressive all-the-way wins the last twice, latest in Listed event; leading contender

Tullyhill 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (2.10)

SP forecast: 100-30

With no Marine Nationale, the Arkle was crying out for a favourite and Gaelic Warrior appears to be the punters' choice after being pitched in here.

The six-year-old, who is unquestionably suited to going the other way around, had been considered as a horse for longer trips this season but is a fascinating contender dropped back to two miles.

He has to bounce back from an indifferent display at Leopardstown last time, when he unseated Paul Townend at the last when beaten in a match race, but he is clearly very talented.

Spotlight comment

Enigmatic but hugely talented; the one to beat if putting everything together at 2m

Gaelic Warrior 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (3.30)

SP forecast: 2-5

State Man chased home Constitution Hill in last season's Champion Hurdle and with that brilliant rival absent, the path has been left clear for the seven-year-old to win his first Champion Hurdle.

He has won ten of his 13 starts, a haul that includes eight Grade 1s, and Constitution Hill is the only horse to have finished in front of him when he has completed for Mullins.

A whopping 10lb clear on official ratings, he is arguably as close to a banker as it comes on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Spotlight comment

Beat all bar Constitution Hill in this race last year; clear top on ratings this time

State Man 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10)

SP forecast: 8-13

A dominant winner of last season's Triumph Hurdle, Lossiemouth returned to action at Cheltenham when winning the Unibet Hurdle on Trials day.

It was a significant career-best on Racing Post Ratings and a replication of that form would likely be good enough to win the Mares' Hurdle – an RPR of 155 would have won eight of the last ten runnings.

There is a nagging doubt about stamina, as she is not proven over two and a half miles, but that is the only minor negative.

Spotlight comment

Last year's Triumph winner who was impressive on return back here; can't be opposed

Lossiemouth 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Maureen Mullins National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase (5.30)

SP forecast: 7-4

Embassy Gardens is battling for favouritism with Corbetts Cross but looks a leading contender to round off what could be an excellent day for Mullins.

The National Hunt Chase is to be run under the name of the perennial Irish champion trainer's mother Maureen, who died last month at the age of 94, and Embassy Gardens could be a truly fitting winner.

He was pulled-up in last season's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, but has made a good impression over fences, winning both of his chases.

Spotlight comment

Blew out at two festivals last spring; won his two chases without any bother; hooded today

Embassy Gardens 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

