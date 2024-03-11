Cheltenham Festival day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday
Tuesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
The Goffer (2.50 Cheltenham)
Earned a career-best Racing Post Rating when finishing fourth in a red-hot running of this race last year and the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old appeals off a 2lb lower mark.
Steve Mason
Cheltenham Festival free bets: Paddy Power offer
Eyecatcher
Milan Tino (4.50 Cheltenham)
Twice performed well in Graded events at Cheltenham this season under Jonjo O'Neill Jr, and has been handed a favourable mark for his handicap debut.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Kitty's Light (2.50 Cheltenham)
Ended last season with a hat-trick of wins, including the Scottish National and the bet365 Gold Cup. Connections have campaigned him with the Grand National in mind and he can emulate last year's winner Corach Rambler.
George Bonds
Speed figures
Latin Verse (4.50 Cheltenham)
Clocked a very impressive speed figure for the course and grade when winning at Ludlow last month and can go well at a price here.
Craig Thake
The Punt nap
Tullyhill (1.30 Cheltenham)
Has improved plenty since his hurdles debut and showed he is ready for a Grade 1 when winning by nine lengths at Punchestown last time. Only his Wille Mullins-trained stablemate Ballyburn has been a more impressive novice hurdler this season and with him stepping up in trip, the Supreme is now Tullyhill's for the taking.
Lee Sharp
West Country nap
Chianti Classico (2.50 Cheltenham)
Taken well to fences this season and still has potential from his mark. Track, trip and ground should suit.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday
Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 11 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 11 March 2024
- Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day one £1m guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday
- Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
- £40 in free bets for Cheltenham Tuesday with Betfair + 8/1 treble tips
- Cheltenham Festival 2024 predictions and tips from the experts: why this horse can win
- Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day one £1m guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday
- Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
- £40 in free bets for Cheltenham Tuesday with Betfair + 8/1 treble tips
- Cheltenham Festival 2024 predictions and tips from the experts: why this horse can win