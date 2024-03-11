Cheltenham Festival day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday

Tuesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

The Goffer (2.50 Cheltenham)

Earned a career-best Racing Post Rating when finishing fourth in a red-hot running of this race last year and the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old appeals off a 2lb lower mark.

Steve Mason

The Goffer 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

Milan Tino (4.50 Cheltenham)

Twice performed well in Graded events at Cheltenham this season under Jonjo O'Neill Jr, and has been handed a favourable mark for his handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Milan Tino 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm

Dark horse

Kitty's Light (2.50 Cheltenham)

Ended last season with a hat-trick of wins, including the Scottish National and the bet365 Gold Cup. Connections have campaigned him with the Grand National in mind and he can emulate last year's winner Corach Rambler.

George Bonds

Kitty's Light 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Speed figures

Latin Verse (4.50 Cheltenham)

Clocked a very impressive speed figure for the course and grade when winning at Ludlow last month and can go well at a price here.

Craig Thake

Latin Verse 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Reed Tnr: Syd Hosie

The Punt nap

Tullyhill (1.30 Cheltenham)

Has improved plenty since his hurdles debut and showed he is ready for a Grade 1 when winning by nine lengths at Punchestown last time. Only his Wille Mullins-trained stablemate Ballyburn has been a more impressive novice hurdler this season and with him stepping up in trip, the Supreme is now Tullyhill's for the taking.

Lee Sharp

Tullyhill 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

West Country nap

Chianti Classico (2.50 Cheltenham)

Taken well to fences this season and still has potential from his mark. Track, trip and ground should suit.

James Stevens

Chianti Classico 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

