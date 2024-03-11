Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

2.10 Cheltenham

On the evidence so far, Hunters Yarn does have his jumping issues as he fell when cruising clear of the useful Sa Fureur on his chase debut at Fairyhouse and then ploughed through the second-last when he was off the mark back at the same track in January.

The engine is most certainly there, however, as the horse he beat last time was Path D'Oroux, who went on to run second to Madara in a valuable handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and is in the top half dozen in the betting for Wednesday's Grand Annual.

He'll be running in that off a mark of 142, so it's worth remembering that Hunters Yarn beat him by ten lengths when barely coming out of a canter, and there is every chance he is top class.

Paul Townend apparently prefers the claims of Gaelic Warrior (another in a first-time hood), who you'd imagine is showing more than he did at the DRF, but even so you still have to worry about him on a left-handed track.

