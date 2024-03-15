Which horses will be suited by testing ground on day four of the Cheltenham Festival?

The going at Cheltenham is soft, heavy in places on the chase course and heavy all over on the hurdles track ahead of Friday's day four card. We've identified four likely types who might appreciate the give underfoot on the fourth day of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Friday's Cheltenham Festival day four race schedule

2.10 Cheltenham: BetMGM County Handicap Hurdle

Forecast odds: 11-1

Form figures on ground described as soft or heavy read 12122, which includes a closing second in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle on the New course at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

Comfortably won a Gowran Listed race on her reappearance before forcing Irish Point to pull out all the stops in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle at Down Royal in November.

That rival won his next start before finishing runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and Magical Zoe, who hit the front too soon and wasn't helped by the third drifting into her in a handicap last time, should have more to offer.

SMART VIEW: our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100.

Highest scores in the County Hurdle on soft ground according to Smart View: 98 Westport Cove, L'Eau Du Sud, Magical Zoe

Magical Zoe 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: A P Heskin Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

3.30 Cheltenham: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Forecast odds: 25-1

Is very lightly raced, having had just five starts in three and a half years, but he's won four of those and his sole defeat came behind El Fabiolo over two miles after 708 days off the track.

Appreciated the return to further when turning over Classic Getaway in Tramore's New Year's Day Chase when last seen and is very unexposed over staying trips.

Highest scores in the Gold Cup on soft ground according to Smart View: 99 Jungle Boogie, 98 Nassalam

Jungle Boogie 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

4.50 Cheltenham: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

Forecast odds: 25-1

Has a terrific strike-rate, with eight wins from just 13 starts, and has produced her best Racing Post Ratings when encountering soft or heavy ground.

Was too good for Grade 2 scorer Harmonya Maker in a 2m6f Listed event at Thurles last time and her proven stamina is a big asset.

Highest scores in the Mares' Chase on soft ground according to Smart View: 100 Marsh Wren, 99 Allegorie De Vassy, Harmonya Maker

Marsh Wren 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

5.30 Cheltenham: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

Forecast odds: 16-1

Hadn't shown a great deal in four starts on better ground, but his form has really picked up since encountering soft ground and he is yet to finish out of the first three in six starts in those conditions.

Followed a comfortable maiden hurdle win with victory on his handicap debut and has since finished third in a Listed handicap hurdle at Leopardstown.

Assured stamina is a big plus and he gets the services of talented conditional Shane Fitzgerald.

Highest scores in the Martin Pipe on soft ground according to Smart View: 100 Yeats Star

Yeats Star 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Shane Fitzgerald Tnr: Gordon Elliott

William Hill new customer offer: get £60 from a minimum £10 bet

William Hill are offering new customers £60 from a minimum £10 bet during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to get £60 from a minimum £10 bet to place on the big races at Cheltenham. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click the 'Join Here' button Create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet at odds of 1-2 or greater Once settled, free bets will added to your balance

William Hill betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Cheltenham Festival betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New players only, using promo code T60

Get £60 bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas free bet on selected games (72-hour expiry, wagering requirements apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excluding £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements met)

Once settled, receive £40 Sports free bets excluding virtual markets (4x £10, seven-day expiry)

Payment methods and country restrictions apply

Valid from 13/04/2022, online play

Full T&Cs apply

18+, play safe

Read these next:

David Jennings' Cheltenham Festival tips on Friday: 'Everything about him screams Martin Pipe winner'

Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day

Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: five horses to back on Friday

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.