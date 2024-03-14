Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day

2.10 Cheltenham

Having backed a Nicky Henderson horse who didn't even make the six-day declarations for the BetMGM County Handicap Hurdle (2.10 ) it was back to the drawing board and, having considered the chances of at least half the field, the one I've finally come down on is So Scottish for Emmet Mullins – and the more I look at him, the more I like him.

Better known as a chaser, So Scottish cruised through the Plate last season – he'd been ante-post favourite but drifted on the day – but failed to get home, and it's fair to say not much has gone right for him since, including at this course when he fell in the December Gold Cup won by Fugitif.

However, he was extremely well backed when returned to hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival and bounced back to form to finish fourth of 21, although I wouldn't mind betting Donagh Meyler would have liked another crack at the ride he gave him.

So Scottish showed that hurdles hold no fears for him as he jumped well and again travelled beautifully, but he made a big move to cruise into the lead off the home turn and I think he simply went too soon.

With a more patient ride he'd have gone a lot closer to winning, and he's now 2lb better off with the two who finished ahead of him who are running here (Zenta and Magical Zoe) as he's only 5lb higher than his Irish mark in Britain and the other two are 7lb higher.

So Scottish is rated 8lb lower than his British chase mark, and I think there was enough evidence at Leopardstown to suggest he's equally adept at each discipline.

