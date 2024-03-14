Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
19:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
19:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: five horses to back on Friday

Friday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Cheltenham Festival free bets: William Hill offer

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Pied Piper

2.10 Cheltenham

Looked a shade unlucky when just touched off in this race last year and with Danny Gilligan's 3lb claim negating a 2lb higher mark, he should make a bold bid to defy top weight.
Steve Mason

Silk
Pied Piper14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Gilligan (3lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Lecky Watson

2.50 Cheltenham

Progressive form in three starts over hurdles this season and will be suited by stepping up in trip in a first-time hood.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Lecky Watson14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Riviere D'Etel

4.50 Cheltenham

Still travelling well when falling three out last year and is a sporting bet against hot favourite Dinoblue based on the time of her Fairyhouse win on New Year's Day.
Craig Thake

Silk
Riviere D'etel16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

Waterford Whispers

5.30 Cheltenham

Progressive sort from the Henry de Bromhead yard who finished a fine second on his handicap debut and has plenty more to offer.
Mark Brown

Silk
Waterford Whispers17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mike O'Connor Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

The Punt nap

Lecky Watson

2.50 Cheltenham

Stayed on well behind opposing stablemate Readin Tommy Wrong in a Grade 1 at Naas over 2m4f last time and only beaten half a length by Supreme winner Slade Steel before that. Should thrive stepping up in trip under Brian Hayes.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Lecky Watson14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

West Country nap

Gidleigh Park

2.50 Cheltenham

Bright talent who has shown star quality this season. Should stay the distance and already has strong form on testing ground.
James Stevens

Silk
Gidleigh Park14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

William Hill new customer offer: get £60 from a minimum £10 bet

William Hill are offering new customers £60 from a minimum £10 bet during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to get £60 from a minimum £10 bet to place on the big races at Cheltenham. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to William Hill through this link and click the 'Join Here' button
  2. Create your username and password
  3. Place a minimum £10 bet at odds of 1-2 or greater
  4. Once settled, free bets will added to your balance

William Hill betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Cheltenham Festival betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • New players only, using promo code T60
  • Get £60 bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas free bet on selected games (72-hour expiry, wagering requirements apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excluding £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements met)
  • Once settled, receive £40 Sports free bets excluding virtual markets (4x £10, seven-day expiry)
  • Payment methods and country restrictions apply
  • Valid from 13/04/2022, online play
  • Full T&Cs apply
  • 18+, play safe

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from day four of the Cheltenham Festival on ITV 

Get Racing Post Members' Club for just £10 a month for three months when you join in time for the Cheltenham Festival 

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 14 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:08, 14 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers