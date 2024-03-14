Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: five horses to back on Friday

Friday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

2.10 Cheltenham

Looked a shade unlucky when just touched off in this race last year and with Danny Gilligan's 3lb claim negating a 2lb higher mark, he should make a bold bid to defy top weight.

Steve Mason

Pied Piper 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (3lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

2.50 Cheltenham

Progressive form in three starts over hurdles this season and will be suited by stepping up in trip in a first-time hood.

Jake Aldrich

Lecky Watson 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

4.50 Cheltenham

Still travelling well when falling three out last year and is a sporting bet against hot favourite Dinoblue based on the time of her Fairyhouse win on New Year's Day.

Craig Thake

Riviere D'etel 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

5.30 Cheltenham

Progressive sort from the Henry de Bromhead yard who finished a fine second on his handicap debut and has plenty more to offer.

Mark Brown

Waterford Whispers 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mike O'Connor Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

The Punt nap

2.50 Cheltenham

Stayed on well behind opposing stablemate Readin Tommy Wrong in a Grade 1 at Naas over 2m4f last time and only beaten half a length by Supreme winner Slade Steel before that. Should thrive stepping up in trip under Brian Hayes.

Matt Rennie

Lecky Watson 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

West Country nap

2.50 Cheltenham

Bright talent who has shown star quality this season. Should stay the distance and already has strong form on testing ground.

James Stevens

Gidleigh Park 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

