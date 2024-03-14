Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: five horses to back on Friday
Friday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Pied Piper
2.10 Cheltenham
Looked a shade unlucky when just touched off in this race last year and with Danny Gilligan's 3lb claim negating a 2lb higher mark, he should make a bold bid to defy top weight.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Lecky Watson
2.50 Cheltenham
Progressive form in three starts over hurdles this season and will be suited by stepping up in trip in a first-time hood.
Jake Aldrich
Speed figures
Riviere D'Etel
4.50 Cheltenham
Still travelling well when falling three out last year and is a sporting bet against hot favourite Dinoblue based on the time of her Fairyhouse win on New Year's Day.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Waterford Whispers
5.30 Cheltenham
Progressive sort from the Henry de Bromhead yard who finished a fine second on his handicap debut and has plenty more to offer.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Lecky Watson
2.50 Cheltenham
Stayed on well behind opposing stablemate Readin Tommy Wrong in a Grade 1 at Naas over 2m4f last time and only beaten half a length by Supreme winner Slade Steel before that. Should thrive stepping up in trip under Brian Hayes.
Matt Rennie
West Country nap
Gidleigh Park
2.50 Cheltenham
Bright talent who has shown star quality this season. Should stay the distance and already has strong form on testing ground.
James Stevens
