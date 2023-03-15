'The most money we’ve taken for some time' - affordability checks help on-course bookies thrive at Cheltenham

On-course bookmakers reported a surge of interest at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday which they attributed to an increasing number of punters avoiding online betting and instead staking in cash due to the impact of affordability checks.

Gregory Hughes, who has traded at every festival with a crowd since 1999, said he took 20 per cent more than he typically would on the opening day of the meeting and described business as "fabulous".

Other layers noted an increase of cash being used and heard evidence from customers less attracted to bet online due to intrusive checks on their financial status.

Hughes said: "Stakes were up but ticket numbers were the same — I’d say it was up about 20 per cent, along with our turnover. Business was fabulous, it really was. I’d say it was as much money as we’ve ever taken for some time and it was mostly all cash.

"It’s possibly because of the affordability [checks], the stakes seem to be much better. We had plenty of £100, £200 and £1,000 bets so it was good. There were a lot of fancied horses which helps. We’re expecting to be busy again with the racing looking good.

"The Cheltenham Festival has changed a lot though. Fifteen years ago we’d have held twice as much in each race. The older punter is dying off, the younger ones come for the big day out but aren’t having the same volume because there’s too many distractions for them. Yesterday was like those old days but it’s still a long way off."

Results went against bookmakers with three favourites and two joint-favourites winning, including the popular Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle.

Honeysuckle: glorious Cheltenham win was popular with punters Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dan Pinfold, working at one of MJH Racing's pitches with Rob Ebblewhite, said: "It didn't go our way. It was a good Tuesday for us, but it’s normally quite a good day along with the Friday.

"We had a couple of punters saying they won’t bet online anymore because of the affordability checks, so they’ve come to the track with cash to bet. People are struggling getting large bets on it seems. Everyone who wants a bet is now being targeted as to where they’re getting their money from."

The increase in turnover was not felt across the board with Glyn Jones, trading by the Guinness Village, enduring a tricky day. Tuesday's attendance of 60,284 was down 8,500 from this day last season, while a 1-3 favourite in the Champion Hurdle reportedly put most punters off.

Jones said: "We took less than this day last year in terms of bets and money. There were no real big bets, but it was ok. I know the crowd was down though.

"The Champion Hurdle was terrible, nobody wanted to play at all. I’d say we took about 60 bets and normally we’d do up to 300 bets per race for the Cheltenham Festival. It was a fabulous performance but a poor race to bet on.

"Bookmaking isn’t what it once was but there might be a bit more money on course because if people want a bet then they’re struggling. These affordability checks are a bit silly but in the context of gambling, how many problem gamblers are there?"

Have you been affected by intrusive affordability checks during Cheltenham? If so, we would like to hear from you. Email us (editor@racingpost.com) with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences and contact details

Read these next:

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. .Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23.First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.