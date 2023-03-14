'It's the fairytale ending that never normally happens' - Honeysuckle signs off in sensational style

First the king, then the queen. On an intoxicating afternoon at jump racing's very own palace, Honeysuckle produced the encore of all encores to Constitution Hill's astonishing Champion Hurdle performance by bringing the curtain down on her own stellar career with a tear-jerking triumph.

It was the sort of day that is usually confined to fiction and Honeysuckle is the sort of fairytale that only comes along once in a generation. The final chapter wasn't bad, was it?

She might not be unbeaten anymore, but she remains unbeaten at Cheltenham and a fourth festival success was the sweetest yet for all sorts of different reasons.

Henry de Bromhead, his wife Heather and their wonderful children Georgia and Mia deserved a day like this. Racing wrapped their arms around them, giving them the warmest hug imaginable, in scenes that made you proud to be a part of the sport. No doubt Jack was looking down with that infectious smile of his. Of course he was.

"It's the fairytale ending that never normally happens," said the emotional winning trainer afterwards.

"It's just incredible. I'm just so happy for the mare, for Rachael and for Kenny. You dream of the fairytale ending, but so often it doesn't happen. This is what she deserves. She is such an unbelievable mare and I'm blown away.

"We've had a terrible year with Jack and everything, but the support everyone has given us has been incredible. We're really grateful for everything. It's been a tough time. You dream that these kinds of things happen but more often than not they don't.

"I think it's the result everyone wanted, but you dare not dream that it could happen. I'm so lucky to have had her."

Yet again punters unwavering faith showed in the betting. Having been 4-1 on Monday night, Honeysuckle was supported all the way into 9-4 favourite at the off. Someone knew.

The legendary nine-year-old was full of herself in the early part of the race and raced enthusiastically in Rachael Blackmore's hands. Everything was going swimmingly until she got in tight to the last and was awkward. It opened the door for Love Envoi but it was slammed shut again in a few strides and she surged clear for a length-and-a-half victory.

De Bromhead said: "Thankfully we picked the right race when you see the other lad in the Champion Hurdle and what he did there. I thought Love Envoi might have gone on from us jumping the last, but she rarely knows when she's beaten and she read the script."

She certainly did read the script, Henry. Word for word. She never fluffed a single line. It was the result every racing fan wanted, even those who chucked their cash away on something else, including yours truly.

Kenny Alexander admitted afterwards that he travelled to Cheltenham more in hope than expectation this year.

The winning owner said: "It's just great to see for Henry and his family to get that victory under the belt. I came here more in hope than anything."

Did he back her?

"F***, yeah," replied Alexander. "I mean she went all the way out to 4-1 last night and that was just outrageous. I did back her, of course I did, but that wasn't the main reason I was behaving like a lunatic just there. It was nothing to do with backing her.

"The Champion Hurdle last year was amazing, winning the Mares' Hurdle the first time was amazing, but this trumps everything.

"I never said she was the greatest ever hurdler and she definitely isn't – maybe the one who ran in the race before her is – but she has got to be one of the bravest. And, she has got to be one of the most loved hurdlers ever too. Just look at the people all around here and what they think of her. And the people in Ireland. They love her over there, too.

"A few people wanted us to pack it in after Leopardstown, but not Henry actually. I just said let's not make any hasty decisions about retiring her. She was never going to win the Champion Hurdle, she's not as good now, but she still runs to a decent level and we thought she could win the Mares' Hurdle so we said let's go for it, let's give it a go, and if she loses then so what. I actually thought she ran to a similar sort of level to her first two runs of the season today, which was good enough."

When asked whether this was definitely the end for his superstar mare, Alexander answered: "Yeah, this is it. This is a proper send-off. You don't want to go to Punchestown and find out that you've gone to the well once too often. She's gone out on a high and nothing can match that.

"This is my best day in racing, a million per cent my best day. My wife is here, lots of mates too. This is the best day ever."

Love Envoi contributed handsomely to the occasion too. We cannot forget her part in it.

Her trainer Harry Fry said: "They've both run their hearts out. Some stories are written in the clouds and that was Honeysuckle's story. This is a special place and we've been involved in a special horserace. We went out there all guns blazing, but you just have to tip your hat to the winner."

Love Envoi lost out to a legend and there was certainly no shame in that. This one was written in the stars. A day when everything aligned to give us one of those unforgettable festival days.

Some sport this.

