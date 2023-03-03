The green and gold silks: assessing JP McManus's key Cheltenham Festival chances

JP McManus is the most successful owner in the history of the Cheltenham Festival and his green and gold silks will no doubt be seen again in the track’s winner’s enclosure. Here we take a look at seven of his best chances at the big meeting this month . . .

Odds: 13-8

Last year’s Supreme second beat El Fabiolo in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree and they are the two protagonists in the Arkle.

Jonbon is 3-3 over fences and was most impressive when winning the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December.

He was a little underwhelming when justifying prohibitive odds in the two-runner Kingmaker at Warwick last time and improvement is expected – and needed – on that effort.

Star rating ****

Odds: 4-1

The 2020 Champion Hurdle winner landed three Grade 1s last season and finished second to stablemate Constitution Hill on her first two starts this campaign.

She was back to winning ways in a Grade 2 at Doncaster last time and is a key player in what looks a quality edition, for which she needs supplementing at the six-day stage.

Star rating *****

Epatante: won the Champion Hurdle in 2020 Credit: John Grossick

Odds: 4-1

Has the potential to prove a class apart in handicap company on the back of an encouraging third behind Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained hurdler has been allotted plenty of weight (11st 5lb) but that is no concern, with three of the last four winners carrying 11st 8lb or higher, including McManus’s winner Brazil last year.

Star rating ****

2023 Cheltenham Festival: best bookmaker offers

Paddy Power offer:

18+. Place a single £10 Sportsbook bet and get money back as a free bet if it loses. There are x 5 free bets available. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply.

bet365 offer:

18+. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

For more free bets, bonuses and money-back offers, visit . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Odds: 9-1

Fourth in this race on unfavourable soft ground last year and returns off a 2lb lower mark following an aborted chase campaign and three quick runs over hurdles with ease underfoot.

The Philip Hobbs-trained seven-year-old should relish a sounder surface and is a handicapper to keep on side. His rating was high enough to make the cut in nine of the last ten years.

Star rating ****

Odds: 5-1

A recent purchase for the high-profile owner following a third successive win in a Grade 2 bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Stays with trainer John Kiely and priced at 5-1 second favourite for the Champion Bumper. He recorded the highest bumper Racing Post Rating in Britain and Ireland this season when winning at Leopardstown.

Star rating ****

Odds: 5-1

Alderwood and Saint Roi are McManus’s most recent winners of the County Hurdle and Filey Bay heads the betting at 5-1 for the ultra-competitive event on the final day.

The lightly raced seven-year-old was unable to maintain his unbeaten record for Emmet Mullins in the Betfair Hurdle but was only beaten a length in second behind Aucunrisque and should have no trouble making the cut for the County Hurdle, requiring four horses to come out.

Star rating ***

Odds: 2-1

Elimay struck in this race last year for McManus and Impervious has every chance of following in her footsteps in the festival’s newest addition.

Impervious, trained by Colm Murphy, is 3-3 since going chasing this season, and despite carrying a 3lb penalty for her Grade 2 win at Cork, she is open to plenty more improvement.

Star rating *****

Best of the rest

and are two of the top three in the betting for the Pertemps Final, while last month’s Dublin Chase winner is a single-figure price for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and is among the main dangers to Shishkin in the Ryanair Chase. There is another handicap favourite for McManus and Emmet Mullins, with the progressive heading the betting for the Magners Plate and , and are three of the top five in the market for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual.

2023 Cheltenham Festival offers

have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers .

Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from today, simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.