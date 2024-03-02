Nicky Henderson: 'miraculous improvement' needed in Monday blood test for Constitution Hill to run at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson warned on Saturday that Constitution Hill needs to show "miraculous" improvement in his repeat blood test if he is to run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, March 12.

The participation of last year's winner has been in serious doubt since mucus was found in his scope following a disappointing workout at Kempton last Tuesday.

There was no sign of mucus when he was scoped after light exercise on Friday, when his trainer stressed that the result of a blood test on Monday would be the crucial indicator as to his wellbeing.

When asked at Kelso on Saturday about the horse, who was 1-4 favourite for the Champion Hurdle before his workout, Henderson said: "We'll see his blood on Monday and that will tell us. If that has miraculously improved, we've still got a chance.

"If it hasn't miraculously improved, then we're out. It will be fairly miraculous but you never know. They sent me a picture of him this morning and he looks perky, picking grass, ears pricked, happy."

Constitution Hill's Cheltenham participation had originally been thrown into doubt on Tuesday, after he showed evidence of mucus after being scoped following his piece of work on the Kempton all-weather.

Nicky Henderson watches Constitution Hill work at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On Friday, Henderson said the planned repeat blood test on Constitution Hill on Monday would be “the acid test” as to whether his stable star will make to the Festival.

British jump racing’s star hurdler is unbeaten in eight starts for Henderson, winning seven consecutive Grade 1s. He added to his top-level tally when landing the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on King George VI Chase day at Kempton on his sole start this season in December.

State Man remains the 4-9 favourite in Coral's non-runner money-back market, with Constitution Hill priced at 4-5. State Man’s stablemate Lossiemouth is next in the betting at 3-1 but is an intended runner in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the same day.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Irish Point, who could be sent to the Champion Hurdle instead of Thursday's Stayers' Hurdle, is behind Lossiemouth in the betting at 6-1.

Read these next:

No signs of mucus in Constitution Hill's scope on Friday - but Monday's blood readings will be 'acid test'

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock hailed as 'a character and a great person' after death aged 66

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.