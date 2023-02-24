James Bowen 'gutted' as broken arm rules him out of the Cheltenham Festival

James Bowen's hopes of riding his first Cheltenham Festival winner this year have been dashed after breaking his arm at Huntingdon on Thursday.

The jockey came to challenge the leaders in a handicap hurdle on the Billy Aprahamian-trained Mutual Respect when he was unseated and took an awkward fall.

The screens were up for 15 minutes after racing while Bowen was assessed before being transported to Peterborough Hospital for x-rays.

He said: "It's gutting, but there's not much we can do about it so there's no point getting too upset. It could be a lot worse.

"I knew straight away to be honest and I've no idea how long I'll be off. It feels grand today and if it was up to me I'd be back next week but you're not normally allowed on the course for four weeks so it probably won't be less than that."

'It could not have been worse timing'

Bowen, who is attached to the powerful Nicky Henderson yard, was scheduled to have five rides for his boss at Chepstow on Saturday and would have had some promising rides at the festival.

Henderson said: "The latest information we have is that James has broken his arm, which means we have problems for Cheltenham. I feel very sorry for him and it's frustrating with a lot of racing coming up. It could not have been worse timing.

"I think he's having further x-rays this morning but we haven't heard any more as yet. He was going to ride five of ours at Chepstow on Saturday and we've had to change riding arrangements for the whole lot."

Bowen has been replaced on Boom Boom () and Surrey Quest () by Paul O'Brien, Ben Bromley now rides Rathmacknee () and Sean O'Briain will partner Choccabloc (). His brother Sean replaces him on the Warren Greatrex-trained Henschke ().

Henderson added: "It's frustrating for him. He would have had some very good rides for us but these things happen and we'll have to get on with it."

