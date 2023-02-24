The key British and Irish formlines to follow at this year's Cheltenham Festival

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival is nearly upon us and we've taken a good look at this season's formlines to follow. Last year, we unearthed Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner L'Homme Presse and gave an honourable mention to subsequent 18-1 Mares' Hurdle heroine Marie's Rock, but who is on our radar this time around?

Cheltenham, November 11

Why the race matters

Hermes Allen confirmed himself a high-class performer with victory in this Grade 2, sauntering clear up the Cheltenham hill to win by an ever-widening nine-length margin.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old has since added Grade 1 honours to his CV with a similarly easy Challow Hurdle victory and as a result is trading at a best-priced 11-4 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. He must go to Cheltenham with strong claims of maintaining an unbeaten record over hurdles.

Other big-race eyecatchers

The eyecatcher in the race was third Weveallbeencaught, who was initially outpaced but hit the line strongly. He's since won a maiden hurdle back at Cheltenham and looks to be crying out for the step up to 3m. The six-year-old is sure to be a popular each-way angle in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

While the remainder were ultimately fairly well held, Collectors Item has since gone close in the Grade 2 Prestige Novices' Hurdle and could also be a live outsider in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Fairyhouse, December 4

Why the race matters

Mighty Potter was a two-time Grade 1-winning hurdler and brought his record over the larger obstacles to 2-2 when landing the Drinmore in December, a race that has subsequently worked out well.

Mighty Potter's stock has continued to rise since then with his most recent run at Leopardstown in the Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival resulting in another impressive win.

Other big-race eyecatchers

Runner-up Gaillard Du Mesnil scored in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas and heads the betting for the National Hunt Chase, in which Patrick Mullins is likely to take the ride.

Mighty Potter: floored his rivals in the Drinmore Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Third home Banbridge took last season's Martin Pipe Hurdle and added to a fine Cheltenham record with victory over fences at the track in November. He finished second to El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival and will head to Cheltenham with leading claims in the Turners Novices' Chase.

Further down the Drinmore field were the Willie Mullins-trained pair Authorized Art (fourth) and Adamantly Chosen (fifth). Despite being beaten by 25 lengths or more at Fairyhouse, they fared much better when clashing again in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick in December, Adamantly Chosen reversing the form to finish second to subsequent Scilly Isles star Gerri Colombe.

The Drinmore was a hot race and one that should have a big impact on the Cheltenham Festival.

Fairyhouse, December 4

Why the race matters

The Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo hadn't beaten a rival home in two Grade 1s last spring but bounced back to form when running out a 20-1 winner of the Hatton's Grace. He is likely to go off favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle and remains open to improvement over three miles, while soft ground appears crucial to his chances.

Klassical Dream was only narrowly denied in second and on Racing Post Ratings that represented a joint career-best. He'll appreciate stepping back up to three miles in the Stayers' and going into that race fresh should see him improve on his fifth-placed finish last year.

Other big-race eyecatchers

Honeysuckle was sent off 4-11 favourite in her bid for a fourth successive Hatton's Grace. She travelled with her usual enthusiasm but tired late into third, losing her unbeaten career record. Runner-up to State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle since, she's sensibly not going to tackle the best of the best in the two-mile hurdling division and will instead take her chance in the Mares' Hurdle. Purely on her form this season, she looks closely matched with Marie's Rock for that assignment.

Teahupoo: defeated Honeysuckle and Klassical Dream in the Hatton's Grace Credit: Caroline Norris

Ashdale Bob could finish only a distant fourth at Fairyhouse but he was much improved when second in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown next time out. He was a close third in last year's Coral Cup but connections will surely take their chance in the Stayers' this time round.

Leopardstown, December 27

Why the race matters

Willie Mullins completed the Future Champions-Supreme Novices' Hurdle double with Appreciate It in 2021 and Facile Vega will attempt to match that after claiming the opening leg at Leopardstown in December.

Il Etait Temps was behind his stablemate in December but reversed the form in spectacular fashion at the Dublin Racing Festival. While much of the talk after that race was about Facile Vega's defeat, victory propelled the winner into the Supreme picture.

Other big-race eyecatchers

In December, the third Ashroe Diamond was inconvenienced by being held up in last in a race in which the first two home set very modest fractions. From the family of festival winner Aux Ptits Soins, the six-year-old is a big player in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Although ultimately well held, the fourth Path D'Oroux – since a winner at Navan – would not be out of place in the County Hurdle.

Leopardstown, December 31

Why the race matters

This 2m3½f hurdle might not historically be a race for producing Cheltenham Festival form lines but December's race featured a number of famous faces that could well prove worth following.

Firstly, the winner Saint Sam seemed to appreciate the return to the smaller obstacles, ultimately running out a comfortable six-and-a-half-length winner. With connections keen to step him up even further in trip, the Stayers' Hurdle looks like a potential target and he could well prove to be the dark horse in what looks the most open feature race at the festival.

Saint Sam: impressive on his return to hurdling Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Other big-race eyecatchers

Back in fourth at Punchestown was 2018 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Summerville Boy, who made a promising stable debut for Henry de Bromhead (he has since taken second behind Teahupoo at Gowran Park). He too will have the option of handicaps – the Coral Cup potentially – as well as the Stayers' Hurdle. His Cheltenham form figures read 23171255.

Cheltenham, January 1

Why the race matters

More commonly known as the Dipper Novices' Chase, this Grade 2 has previous for unearthing festival winners and this year's running looked up to scratch.

The Real Whacker, who scored at 10-1, put up a bold show out in front and his accurate jumping will be an asset in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, for which he is no bigger than 5-1 and behind only Gerri Colombe in the betting.

Other big-race eyecatchers

The Real Whacker successfully conceded 3lb to the second (Monmiral) and third (Thunder Rock) at Cheltenham. The former was making just his second chase start having followed home Arkle favourite Jonbon on his debut. He has since disappointed in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and it might be that connections now choose to give him a break to preserve his novice status for next season.

Olly Murphy's Thunder Rock can arguably have his Dipper performance upgraded given he came from the back of the five-runner field. He reversed form with Monmiral in the Scilly Isles and is going the right way over fences. Grade 1s and handicaps remain open to him.

Cheltenham, January 1

Why the race matters

Marie's Rock confirmed her status as one of the top mares in training with victory in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The eight-year-old defied market weakness to score and the target will now be to add to her two Grade 1 wins last spring. Nicky Henderson has long stated a repeat Mares' Hurdle bid is the aim, yet she also holds a Stayers' Hurdle entry – for all that it would be her first attempt at the three-mile trip. Whichever race is contested at the festival, she will hold outstanding claims off the back of her Relkeel success.

Other big-race eyecatchers

Runner-up Dashel Drasher has raced over hurdles and fences this season, but his festival aim would appear to be the Stayers' Hurdle. Having finished in the first three in 20 of his 25 starts under rules, he can be expected to run his race in that.

Marie's Rock: won the Relkeel in some style Credit: Harry Trump (Getty Images)

First Street was stepping out of handicap company and only just failed in a bid to snatch second place. He holds a Champion Hurdle entry but that would appear extremely fanciful (he was well beaten in the Kingwell Hurdle last weekend) and the County Hurdle – in which he finished second to State Man last season – looks like a more realistic aim.

Knappers Hill, who was conceding weight to all bar one of his rivals, travelled well but wouldn't have been suited by the soft ground and failed to get home. Runner-up in the Kingwell, he looks set to bypass Cheltenham in favour of the Aintree Hurdle.

I Like To Move It was well held at Cheltenham but bounced back in fine style in the Kingwell, pulling clear impressively to run out a 17-length winner. He is set to take his chance in the Champion Hurdle but it's difficult to see him troubling the market principles there.

Cheltenham, January 28

Why the race matters

Stage Star ran out an impressive winner of a Class 2 handicap that has previously thrown up festival clues, the roll of honour including Mister Whitaker and Simply The Betts.

Although burdened with a hefty 12st, Stage Star never looked in any danger, jumping well on the front end and giving the impression that he was a Graded horse contesting a handicap, evidence backed up by his Grade 1 novice hurdle win.

Connections are eyeing up a tilt at the Turners Novices' Chase, and Stage Star would be a live contender in that if getting his preferred good ground.

Other big-race eyecatchers

Datsalrightgino couldn't get to the winner – a mistake at the last not helping his chances – but he did pull a clear of the third and some of his early season form (when he was a three-and-three-quarter-length runner-up to Boothill receiving 3lb) hints that he could be well handicapped off a mark of 141. The Plate looks his obvious port of call at the festival and he's a 14-1 chance for that assignment.

Third home Unexpected Party caught the eye having come from further back than the front two. He was also found to have lost a shoe and therefore can be considered better than the bare result. Also with festival entries, he strikes as the type with more to offer.

Cheltenham, January 28

Why the race matters

Rescheduled from Ascot's abandoned card a week before, the Clarence House Chase attracted a strong cast and looks certain to hold a bearing on next month's Champion Chase.

Editeur Du Gite continued an upward career trajectory with victory in this Grade 1, providing jockey Niall Houlihan with a first success at the top level. He showed a dogged attitude to get back up after briefly being headed by Edwardstone, and given his liking for Cheltenham he must be respected at the festival.

Editeur Du Gite: defeated Edwardstone and Energumene Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Other big-race eyecatchers

Last year's Arkle winner Edwardstone is challenging for favouritism with some firms for the Champion Chase after narrowly failing to land this prize. He looked to be coming with a winning run having been held up, but the energy expended ultimately took its toll. He lost nothing in defeat there and will hold strong claims of reversing the form with Editeur Du Gite.

Last year's Champion Chase winner Energumene failed to run up to his best having been sent off the 4-9 favourite. He looked beaten prior to making a bad blunder at the final fence and now has plenty to prove off the back of that third-place showing.

Leopardstown, February 4

Why the race matters

Good Land was an impressive winner of this often informative Grade 1. He had made all when landing his maiden hurdle, but took a lead here and was arguably more impressive. That victory came over 2m6f and his proven stamina will be an asset in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, for which he is now a general 4-1 shot.

Absolute Notions hit the line hard in second and this €370,000 gelding looks an obvious type for the Albert Bartlett.

Other big-race eyecatchers

Sandor Clegane was following in the footsteps of Latest Exhibition, who took this race for Paul Nolan in 2020. Sandor Clegane travelled into the race quite well but was done for a bit of toe when the pace increased and finished third. Given his trainer's prior trepidation over the ground, a softer surface will play to his strengths and he looks up to landing a Grade 1 when getting his conditions.

Cool Survivor was positioned towards the back of the field and came through to pick up some prize-money. It might be worth upgrading his effort given he challenged wide, and he holds Grade 1 entries at the festival as well as the Martin Pipe.

