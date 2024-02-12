What's on this week: Cheltenham fields become clearer, Grand National trials and L'Homme Presse tackles the Ascot Chase

Monday

It is a quiet start to the week on the track with three meetings in Britain. There are jumps cards from Catterick and Plumpton before an evening all-weather fixture from Wolverhampton, where Charlie Appleby and Godolphin saddle two runners in the 1m1½f novice (6.30 ).

Off the track, entries for Saturday's big meetings at Ascot and Haydock will be revealed, while Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will be able to read Willie Mullins' Cheltenham Festival stable tour online from 6pm.

Tuesday

Thurles hosts an intriguing seven-race card including a classy beginners' chase (1.33 ), in which Aspire Tower is set to face off against last year's Champion Hurdle third Zanahiyr .

The jumps action in Britain comes from Ayr and Lingfield, where impressive Surrey National winner Movethechains will bid for another course-and-distance success in the 3m5f handicap chase (3.00 ).

The fields for several races at the Cheltenham Festival will become clearer as the Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Mares' Chase entries are revealed, with scratchings made from the Grade 1 novice contests.

Wednesday

The best race of the day comes at Kempton's floodlit all-weather meeting with the 6f handicap (7.30 ). Ten horses are currently entered, including The X O , who finished second in a Group 3 last year.

There are two jumps meetings from Fontwell and Hereford, while the action in Ireland takes place in the afternoon at Dundalk.

Thursday

There is a top-class card from Sandown featuring the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Novices' Hurdle (2.30 ). Love Envoi and You Wear It Well have used the race as a springboard to Cheltenham Festival glory the last two years, and the entries this time include dramatic Lingfield winner Aston Martini .

The Royal Artillery Gold Cup (3.05 ) takes place for military amateur jockeys, with Farceur Du Large and Will Kellard looking to complete the Grand Military and Royal Artillery double.

Farceur Du Large (Maj Will Kellard): seeks more historic glory at Sandown on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is also Graded action from Clonmel with the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle (2.20 ), which could feature Croke Park . The other meetings come from Newcastle, Leicester and Chelmsford.

Off the track, the final fields will be revealed for Saturday's top-class action, including the Betfair Ascot Chase (3.35 ) and Virgin Bet Grand National Trial (3.15 ).

Friday

Kelso heads the action with a competitive 2m5½f handicap chase (3.20 ), which could see the highly rated Giovinco bid to bounce back to winning ways following his disappointment in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

The other jumps meetings come from Ffos Las and Fakenham, where 2021 Denman Chase winner Secret Investor could run in the 3m hunters' chase (4.15 ). Wolverhampton and Dundalk complete proceedings.

Saturday

Some of jumps racing's stars will be on show at Ascot, with the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase (3.35 ) the feature. Venetia Williams has already confirmed that L'Homme Presse is an intended runner as he bids to stake his claim as Galopin Des Champs' main rival in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

L'Homme Presse: an intended runner in the Ascot Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Haydock's eight-race card features the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial (3.15 ), with plenty entered hoping to increase their chances of taking part in the Aintree spectacle. They include Iron Bridge , who was no match for Nassalam in the Welsh Grand National last time, and Classic Chase heroine My Silver Lining .

There is also Graded action at Wincanton, which features the Kingwell Hurdle (2.05 ), and at Gowran Park, which features the Red Mills Chase and Trial Hurdle.

Two evening all-weather meetings from Newcastle and Wolverhampton complete the day in Britain, but there is top-class action abroad.

Qatar's marquee day takes place featuring the H.H The Amir Trophy. Its entries includes high-class Flat stars like Rebel's Romance , Russian Emperor and Point Lonsdale .

Sunday

The best action on the track comes from Punchestown, which features its own Grand National Trial (2.35), but plenty of eyes will be on the fourth Sunday evening floodlit meeting in Britain.

The six-meeting pilot scheme has already caused controversy and division, and it is Kempton's turn to hold the night fixture. The other two meetings in Britain are over jumps from Musselburgh and Southwell.

