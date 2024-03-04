'I don't think El Fabiolo is a phenomenal jumper' - Nico de Boinville sweet on Champion Chase success with Jonbon

Nico de Boinville believes Jonbon has the edge to win next week's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase because chief rival El Fabiolo "is not a phenomenal jumper".

The leading two-milers will face off in the feature Grade 1 contest on day two of the festival on March 13, with Jonbon a best-priced 3-1 second favourite behind the odds-on El Fabiolo.

Even though Tingle Creek winner Jonbon was beaten in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase in January, De Boinville, who did not ride him that day due to a broken collarbone, believes the weaknesses in El Fabiolo and third-favourite Edwardstone could see his mount claim a first festival success.

"To be the best chaser in the country you have to be a phenomenal jumper and I don't think El Fabiolo is a phenomenal jumper," De Boinville said on the Racing Post's Cheltenham Festival preview show.

"I think it's going to be a really tactical race and it all hinges around what Edwardstone will do. I honestly believe if he does the same [as when winning the Game Spirit Chase], he'll be doing too much. What he was running against last time, he was able to get a breather and go again.

"We've done a lot of work on Jonbon, so hopefully he can bounce back."

Jonbon is yet to score at the Cheltenham Festival in two appearances, having trailed 22 lengths behind Constitution Hill in the 2022 Supreme before finishing second in the Arkle to El Fabiolo. He claimed a sole success at the track in November's Shloer Chase but was narrowly held by Elixir De Nutz last time out after conceding lots of ground with a poor jump at the fourth-last fence.

Trainer Nicky Henderson believes the story would have been different if the race had not been called off a week earlier at Ascot.

"I think things went a little bit unfortunately for him," he said. "We were seriously looking forward to the clash with El Fabiolo at Ascot and Nico and I knew what we were going to do. I think that's where we had a big chance.

"He's not quirky but he's easily lit up, and a week with him is a long time. He never got into a rhythm at Cheltenham and I think we just didn't quite get it right. However, his schooling has been good and Edwardstone could help us if he wants to go on. If he doesn't, we might have to go forward."

Constitution Hill (left) and Jonbon with Nicky Henderson at Seven Barrows Credit: Edward Whitaker

Monday marks an important date for the preparation of Henderson's stable star Constitution Hill, whose appearance in the Champion Hurdle was thrown into doubt last week and hinges on positive results from a blood test due this afternoon.

"The weekend has been all about waiting for Monday," Henderson said. "A blood test that we took on Thursday was fairly moderate and on that alone you wouldn't want to run a horse. If it's not improved, we're in big trouble I'm afraid. If it's going the right way we still have a chance, so we're all hoping. We'll get the results early afternoon and as soon as we have them we'll tell everyone what we've got. We'll probably have a reasonable and clear idea which way we're going."

While Constitution Hill's appearance is up in the air, Henderson will still be represented by Luccia , who he expects to run well after winning the Betfair Exchange Trophy last time out.

Henderson said: "It's interesting looking at the race saying, 'that won't run, that won't run and that won't run,' and all of a sudden you come to Luccia and she will run. She might not win but she can easily creep into this with horses like Not So Sleepy – they're all old friends. We've played with them before and we can beat most of them."

