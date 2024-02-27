Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

‘He’s as good as any of the horses I’ve won the race with’ - Boodles likely aim for unbeaten Paul Nicholls juvenile

Liari: 3-3 over hurdles since joining Paul Nicholls
Liari: 3-3 over hurdles since joining Paul NichollsCredit: John Grossick Racing

Paul Nicholls is leaning towards the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle rather than the JCB Triumph Hurdle for the unbeaten Liari, who the champion trainer believes compares favourably with his previous winners of the race.

Sanctuaire, Qualando and Diego Du Charmil have been successful for Nicholls in the race since 2010 and Liari boasts a 3-3 record over hurdles.

The Neil and Alfie Smith-owned Liari landed Listed events at Aintree and Musselburgh on his last two starts and Nicholls feels there is more to come from the son of Cracksman.

He is a general 12-1 chance for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, with the weights for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps revealed on Tuesday.

Nicholls said: “He’s three from three and I think he’ll like better ground. He’s probably more likely to go for the Boodles as he’d have to improve 10lb or so to compete with Sir Gino in the Triumph. He’s as good as any of the horses I’ve won the Boodles with and it’s a race we’ve done well in. 

“He’s smart and we’ve not seen the best of him yet. He won very nicely at Musselburgh last time – he made all, jumped brilliantly and they got nowhere near him. 

“I could see him running very well. He’s a laid-back horse and versatile. He has plenty of speed and jumps well, which is what you need.”

SUNBURY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Harry Cobden riding Kalif Du Berlais (yellow) clear the last to win The Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton Park
Kalif Du Berlais (right): won't be running at the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Kalif Du Berlais, an impressive winner of the Adonis at Kempton on Saturday, has been scratched from the Triumph Hurdle. He'll be aimed at the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, where €740,000 recruit Caldwell Potter could step up to 2m4f for the first time and make his stable debut in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

Nicholls could field three runners in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham Festival, with 7-1 shot Teeshan potentially being joined by fellow Exeter winner Quebecois and recent Fakenham scorer Farland, who races for Liari’s connections.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 27 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 09:00, 27 February 2024

