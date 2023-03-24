Henry de Bromhead: 'Honeysuckle debate was over the moment Constitution Hill won at Newcastle'

Henry de Bromhead has said the debate about where should run at the Cheltenham Festival was effectively over for him before the mighty mare had even run this season, when he saw win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

De Bromhead was talking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflects on Honeysuckle's magical victory at Cheltenham and the tragic loss of his son Jack in September.

The whole of the racing world has been behind the De Bromheads ever since and there was an outpouring of emotion not seen at Cheltenham in decades when Honeysuckle signed off her remarkable career with a fourth straight festival win in the Mares' Hurdle. However, some had wanted to see her retired after two defeats earlier in the season, while others insisted reverting to the Mares' Hurdle was beneath a horse of her stature.

Honeysuckle (left) tackles Love Envoi at the final flight in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"After Leopardstown the option of retirement definitely came up, but it wasn't ever really on the agenda for me," said De Bromhead. "I was always happy with her and so was Rachael [Blackmore]. Fair play to Kenny [Alexander], he was happy to go for it. Once he was, we all were because she has been the same as ever at home this season."

However, De Bromhead wasn't particularly tempted by going for a third Champion Hurdle.

"For me, the debate was over when I saw Constitution Hill win at Newcastle in November," he said. "We could beat Epatante four or five lengths and he beat her by 12 in the Fighting Fifth. Maybe after the Supreme you wondered if they had gone too fast, although the time was always there in fairness, but once he backed it up at Newcastle you could see how good he was.

"I was just so impressed by him I felt we were going to struggle to beat him, so that's when the Mares' Hurdle came back into it."

Henry and Heather de Bromhead celebrate with Rachael Blackmore after Honeysuckle's epic fourth Cheltenham Festival victory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Nor was he ever swayed by the opinions of others.

"You say that but Rachael, Kenny, and Peter [Molony, Alexander's bloodstock manager] were the only opinions I had to listen to, or ever listen to for that matter. I don't do social media so I live in a nice world that I don't have to listen to all that. I don't need any other opinions."

