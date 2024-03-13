Cheltenham Festival ground likely to change to soft for opening race on Thursday

The action switches to the New course for day three of the Cheltenham Festival and clerk of the course Jon Pullin anticipates the opening Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase is likely to be run on soft ground.

Further rain is expected on both of the final two days of the festival, with the possibility of a heavy shower or two during racing on Thursday.

"The going is currently soft, heavy in places on the New course but we've been dry all day," said Pullin after racing on Wednesday. "It's likely to have dried today with the breeze we've had. I'd anticipate probably taking the heavy out in the morning but, until I've had a proper look in the morning, I won't quite know."

On the likelihood of rain, Pullin added: "The forecast is to be dry overnight and through the early part of tomorrow, with some light showers moving in mid-to-late morning and then perhaps the odd heavier shower in the afternoon. We're looking at totals of around 3-4mm on Thursday."

Runners will be on the outside line on Thursday before fresh ground is opened up on the inner for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, when more showers are anticipated.

Pullin added: "There might be a little bit of drizzle Thursday into Friday and then some more showers around on Friday and again a total of 3-4mm."

