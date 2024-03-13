Three hugely talented mares put their unbeaten records on the line in a barnstorming clash

Gordon Elliott has had no success from ten runners since this race's inauguration in 2016, but if the hype is to be believed he has never had a better chance of breaking his duck because Brighterdaysahead is reportedly considered among the best at Cullentra House.

An unbeaten five from five, with two bumper wins and three victories over hurdles, Brighterdaysahead looked better than ever when landing a Listed event at Navan last month. That was over four furlongs further than this trip though, and the ground was testing as well.

Luckily, for those who want to follow the hype, the rain has come again and that should bring stamina into focus on the New course that puts more emphasis on staying power than the Old course.

Fergal O’Brien has never saddled a winner at the Cheltenham Festival, but that could all change on Thursday.

Crambo has a big chance in the Stayers’ Hurdle for the trainer, who is represented by Dysart Enos in this.

O’Brien's Cap Soleil finished a distant second to Laurina in this race in 2018, but Dysart Enos has more talent, something she proved when beating the boys in a novice hurdle over course and distance in December, giving her valuable track experience.

Dysart Enos was the outstanding mare in bumpers in Britain last season and nothing has been able to touch her in six starts, but now comes the acid test against the best mares in Ireland.

Jade De Grugy is Paul Townend’s mount for the unstoppable Willie Mullins yard.

The all-conquering trainer has won the race five times from 31 runners and this year relies solely on Jade De Grugy, who is unbeaten in three starts. That tells you either she is far better than Mullins' other mares in the novice division or he lacks strength in that department this season. I'll leave it up to you to decide which.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Mares' Novices' Hurdle

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

We have three places across the board in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle apart from with Sky Bet, who are gifting punters four. Fergal O'Brien has played a blinder by ensuring Dysart Enos arrives without a 5lb penalty. Perhaps that tilts matters into her favour at the expense of shorter-priced pair Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

Brighterdaysahead 'has done everything right'

Gordon Elliott has had some tremendous mares go through his hands at Cullentra, most notably 11-time Grade 1 winner Apple's Jade, and he has never hidden the high regard he holds Brighterdaysahead in.

She takes a step back in trip here following her impressive success at Navan, but hasn't looked short on pace and has plenty of form on soft ground.

Elliott said: "I've obviously made no secret of how highly I rated her. She could be very good, but she'll need to be to win a race like this. It looks a hot renewal.

"She's done everything right this season and this has always been the plan. Her work has been good, she looks great and we're hoping for the best. Jack [Kennedy] is a big fan of hers and that tells you all you need to know."

'I'd love to see the ground dry out a little but more'

Some canny race planning by Fergal O'Brien means that Dysart Enos does not carry a penalty, resulting in her being 5lb lighter in the saddle than the Irish-trained Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy.

O'Brien said: "It's great to be going there without a penalty and she's in great form. I'd love to see the ground dry out a little bit more. I don't think soft ground would inconvenience her but it might give an advantage to a couple of the others.

"She's got a lot of speed and softer ground would just blunt that. We're really looking forward to her and hopefully she can run very well."

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Jade De Grugy

She’s a filly I liked a lot when I won a maiden on her at Leopardstown over Christmas. That was over two miles and a half, but she went back to two miles and a quarter then for Brian Hayes to win at Fairyhouse. I like her a lot and she stays.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Golden Ace

We ran her on soft ground at Taunton and she appeared to handle it fine but, if it ended up closer to heavy that might be a bit of a question mark because we just don't know. We've swerved Listed races all season with a view to going to Cheltenham without a penalty. Ideally we'd have another couple of runs into her at this stage but she's schooled plenty at home and generally she's been pretty slick.

Harry Derham, trainer of Mollys Mango

I haven't had her all that long but we've been pleased with her since she's come here. She's taken no time to get used to what we do and she looks really well. This race looks very competitive and as good a mares' novice hurdle there's been in terms of the front few in the betting. Soft ground will be no problem and I'd like to think she could run a nice race.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Casa No Mento

She's a very nice mare but she has it all to do as it's a hot race.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

