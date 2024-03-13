'We hope there is more to come' - Gordon Elliott bids to add to impressive haul in Pertemps Final

Target training has become the norm when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival, but this race is the ultimate test of that skill because the key to winning it appears to be to get qualified by finishing in the first four in a qualifier without winning one. Who has done it well this year?

No trainer has a better recent record than Gordon Elliott, who won it three times on the bounce from 2018-2020 with top-class performers Delta Work and Sire Du Berlais (twice).

He has saddled another five to be placed from 19 runners in the last ten years and is often mob-handed, so it was a surprise to look down the line-up and see he has only two running, both of whom finished runner-up in the qualifiers.

Jack Kennedy appears to have opted to partner Cleatus Poolaw over the Rob James-ridden Farouk D’Alene and he looks to have made the right choice on form. Cleatus Poolaw has improved by 23lb on Racing Post Ratings in his last two outings.

Seven of the last eight runnings have gone to Irish-trained horses, so if it’s not to be Elliott, it is likely to be one of his fellow countrymen and Ted Walsh saddles another improver in the shape of Gaoth Chuil . She has improved her RPR an average of 5lb a race on her recent runs.

Nicky Henderson is the only British trainer with a runner to have won it in the last ten seasons, but you have to go back to 2015, when Call The Cops gave him his sole success in the race, and the stable has been hit and miss this week. Who knows what form Chantry House , who finished fourth in his qualifier, will be in and, indeed, if he will actually take part.

His last run at the Cheltenham Festival was in the Gold Cup two years ago and he is a 155-rated chaser running off a mark of just 143 over hurdles. He is evidently well handicapped and is from a yard that also runs Hyland , Bold Endeavour and Mill Green , with the latter having finished a close-up third in this race in the past two seasons.

Walsh has wind in his sails over Gaoth Chuil

Ted Walsh might have only one runner at Cheltenham this week, but the trainer has a leading candidate in Gaoth Chuil as he goes in search of a third festival success.

Gaoth Chuil, which means tailwind in Irish, has finished in the first two on all four of her starts this season, most recently when second of 22 in a big handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival, and races off a mark of 136, which is just 3lb higher than her Irish rating.

Ted Walsh: saddles leading Pertemps contender Gaoth Chuil Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Walsh, whose first festival victory came 27 years ago with Commanche Court before landing the 2019 Kim Muir with Any Second Now, is hoping his strong-travelling mare can continue her progression under regular rider Shane O'Callaghan, who takes off 5lb.

"She's very consistent, every race she's run has been better than the last one, even in defeat, and hopefully she's on the improve," the trainer said. "You'd need a good bit of luck in a big, competitive field like this. She has won around Tramore and Leopardstown so I don't think there's any worry with the track.

"She's in good shape and goes there with a fighting chance. She has it all to do off her highest handicap mark yet, but she could run very well and finish in the half-dozen."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Farouk D'Alene and Cleatus Poolaw

Farouk D'Alene obviously has a lot of weight, but Rob's [James] claim is a help and he'll love the conditions. Cleatus Poolaw is a young horse we like and I think he will come on a lot from his run at Naas. That experience will do him the world of good. We hope there is more to come from him.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Springwell Bay and Judicial Law

Springwell Bay has been running consistently well of late and although he has plenty of weight, he should be in the mix again. Judicial Law is at the other end of it and has a small each-way chance.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Chantry House, Bold Endeavour, Mill Green and Hyland

We're putting some blinkers on Chantry House and I think they'll sharpen him up a bit. His hurdle rating is a bit lower than his chase mark, but he's got to bounce back. Bold Endeavour keeps running very good races. I always think he wants better ground but he's been running very well. Much the same applies to Hyland – in normal circumstances he wouldn't want this ground, but he did win here before Christmas on soft. He's got to run, it's always been the plan. Mill Green runs here every year and while you might think he's too old for it, he keeps coming out every year and running well. He's fantastic.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Le Milos

He's going really well. He had a nice run at Ascot last time and I thought he did better than the bare result suggested. He's been in good form since and the step back up to three miles and the softer ground are bonuses.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Cuthbert Dibble and Gowel Road

I think Cuthbert Dibble has a good chance. He did very well last time and doesn't mind the soft ground. I think he has more to offer. Gowel Road won't mind the ground either and goes well at the course. I think they both should run very well.

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Prairie Dancer

He's been training well for this race. He's probably not the best-handicapped horse in the race, but hopefully he can run well and do his owners proud as he always does.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Monmiral

We tried to make a chaser out of a hurdler, so coming back to this race is ideal for him. He's got an each-way chance in a competitive race.

Alan King, trainer of Emitom

He won well at Newbury and takes a bit of time to get over races, but we've been very happy with his wellbeing in the last few days. He won't mind underfoot conditions.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Hector Javilex

He ran in the race last year when he was a bit over the top and he was wrong in the autumn, so we've kept him fresh. He was back to form last time, but it's a mightily strong race and if he finishes in the top eight or nine, I'd be very happy.

Eric McNamara, trainer of Alpesh Amin and Noble Birth

Alpesh Amin won nicely at Gowran and the step back up in trip and the soft ground will suit him. Noble Birth did it well at Naas and finished three and a half lengths in front of Cleatus Poolaw. He ran well at the November meeting and the experience around here should bode well for him. We feel he's been improving over the last couple of months. It was a difficult decision for Conor [McNamara] on which one to ride, but he's opted for Noble Birth and they both have each-way chances.

