Gordon Elliott bids for back-to-back Stayers' Hurdle wins with hot favourite Teahupoo

Gordon Elliott could well hold the key to the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle when he saddles ante-post favourite Teahupoo and last year's winner Sire Du Berlais .

Despite finishing three-quarters of a length in front of Teahupoo 12 months ago, Sire Du Berlais is as big as 14-1 to record back-to-back wins while his stablemate is a general 7-4 favourite to turn the tables.

Teahupoo has been campaigned sparingly this season with this race in mind. Elliott is convinced he is at his best when fresh and he was last seen in competitive action winning the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace in December. Despite the absence, the vibes from the Elliott camp have been universally positive in the build-up and nothing has changed in recent days.

"Teahupoo went close last year when not everything went according to plan in the race," said Elliott. "We deliberately kept him fresh for this after the Hatton's Grace and didn't go to Leopardstown at Christmas or the Galmoy with him. Conditions will suit and he seems in great form. We're very hopeful and I have nothing to report but positives."

Few horses love the Cheltenham Festival as much as Sire Du Berlais, who recorded a third win at the meeting when successful at 33-1 in this race last season. Also a dual winner of the Pertemps Final, Sire Du Berlais may be well into veteran status at the age of 12 but can never be discounted at his favourite track.

"Sire Du Berlais is a horse of a lifetime and what he did last year was unbelievable," added Elliott. "It's a massive ask for him to do it again, but he is starting to come to himself over the last few weeks and I've been happy with his work recently. This is his time of year and this is his track."

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Stayers' Hurdle

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

Again Sky Bet are standing out from the crowd by offering not one but two extra places in the Stayers' Hurdle. Again they are undercutting the opposition as well, so taking SP is sensible.

The remaining firms are certainly not short-changing punters with four places up for grabs considering there are only 12 runners. This will go to either Crambo or short-priced favourite Teahupoo , I'm convinced of that, so playing Crambo would seem an each-way bet to nothing.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

Fergal O'Brien chases first festival success

Fergal O'Brien has made no secret about his desire to train a Cheltenham Festival winner and plays his two aces for the week on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Hopes are high for Dysart Enos in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle but stablemate Crambo is already a Grade 1 winner and could be the golden bullet he has been searching for in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

The new kid in the staying division this season, Crambo edged out veteran Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at Christmas and O'Brien is pleased he has resisted any temptation to run again before the festival.

"The Cleeve was the obvious place to go after Ascot but it took him a couple of weeks to get over the Ascot race and two weeks after that would have been too soon," said the trainer. "It was definitely the right decision. He's had a couple of away days and we're very happy with where he is."

Crambo (right) takes on Dashel Drasher (centre) and Paisley Park (left) once more in the Stayers' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

O'Brien says Crambo's homework indicates he could be even better than he was at Ascot, while the track and soft ground are causing him zero concern.

"I think he probably got a lot of confidence out of Ascot," the trainer added. "He's very versatile and I think he'll love Cheltenham. I've no concerns about the ground, track or anything else, the opposition would be my only concern.

"You cannot write the likes of Paisley Park, Dashel Drasher and Noble Yeats off because they are all so tough and have been there year after year. We just hope that Crambo has got the younger legs and comes out on top."

Noble Yeats adds intrigue to staying test

Grand National winner Noble Yeats adds further intrigue to the race and showed his aptitude for hurdles with a narrow win in the Cleeve over course and distance in January.

The nine-year-old finished fourth in last season's Gold Cup and filled the same position when bidding for back-to-back National wins in April, and now races in the combination of cheekpieces and a tongue-tie for the first time.

"He was second at Limerick over Christmas but he probably wasn't back in training long enough and that seemed to take its toll late on in testing conditions," said trainer Emmet Mullins, who was on the mark with Corbetts Cross in Tuesday's National Hunt Chase. "He definitely took a step forward next time out when winning the Cleeve and hopefully he's improved again."

Former winners Flooring Porter and Paisley Park back for more

Sire Du Berlais is not the only previous Stayers' Hurdle winner in the line-up, with dual winner Flooring Porter and popular veteran Paisley Park back for more.

Flooring Porter made all to win the race in 2021 and 2022, finished fourth last year and switches back to hurdles after campaiging over fences this season for a fourth crack at the Stayers'.

"He's schooled well over hurdles and seems in good nick," said trainer Gavin Cromwell. "He didn't have a good prep last season for this race as he picked up an injury at Christmas but everything has gone smoothly this time around. He could have run in the interim but we decided to go here fresh and thankfully we've had a clearer run with him this time."

Noble Yeats (far side) held off Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Paisley Park makes his sixth appearance in the race having won it at his first attempt in 2019 and has been beaten no further than a head in three runs this season, including a short-head defeat to Crambo in the Grade 1 Long Walk.

"He's felt good in his work all season," said assistant trainer Barry Fenton, who rides Paisley Park on the gallops. "He might have lost a little bit of speed but you can't knock him and if he runs like he has all year you'd love to think he'd be in the shake-up.

"I don't think the conditions bother us either way at this stage, he's experienced everything before and there are no great surprises among the opposition. I've never been involved with a horse like him before and I don't think I'll find another like him. He's lovely to deal with but as tough as nails behind it all."

What they say

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Buddy One

He just seems to come alive at Cheltenham, he's a different horse. He's been here twice and he seems to know where he is. He ran great in the Martin Pipe when third last season. He needs to step up but it's horses for courses and hopefully he can acquit himself well.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Dashel Drasher

I'm glad it's soft ground but I'd have loved to have been running on Tuesday when the rain had just fallen. It's fine-margin stuff and we arrive there in good form and we'll give it our best shot. We're probably slightly better prepared than last year but we've not been able to beat them off level weights so far this season, so it's going to take a stellar performance.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Home By The Lee

He's prepared very well for this race and he has headgear on now. A reproduction of his run last year would give him an each-way chance.

Paul Townend, rider of Sir Gerhard

He’s a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner but has to prove he stays three miles. He has won a Gallagher Novices' Hurdle here on very heavy ground and stayed well that day. He didn’t look to stay over three miles over fences here last year, but he had a terrible prep for the race and I felt jumping fences wasn’t easy for him and that contributed to him not getting the trip. I think he will get three miles. The way he raced at Punchestown the last day filled me with confidence that he is settling much better and that will help him get the trip. He's a high-class horse but there is a lot of ifs, buts, and maybes there.

Read more previews:

Is Grey Dawning or Ginny's Destiny the one to stop Facile Vega and the Mullins express in red-hot Turners?

'We hope there is more to come' - Gordon Elliott bids to add to impressive haul in Pertemps Final

Who can carry the Ryanair forward? Envoi Allen heads intriguing field as he bids for back-to-back wins

'The ground will be in his favour and I think he'll take a fair bit of stopping' - insight and key quotes for the Plate

Three hugely talented mares put their unbeaten record on the line in a barnstorming clash

'She's in great form and the soft ground should suit' - Angels Dawn bids to break near 40-year stat in Kim Muir

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.