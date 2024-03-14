Cheltenham Festival day three updates: going improves to soft but rain is forecast at lunchtime on Thursday

Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Thursday morning . . .

The big development late on Wednesday was the going description for the New course changing to soft – but with rain around how long will it last?

Well, according to clerk of the course Jon Pullin, all day.

The man charged with preparing Cheltenham's hallowed turf believes, with just 2-3mm forecast, that we will start and finish on soft.

Speaking on Thursday morning Pullin said: "We were dry overnight and we're soft this morning. We'll be dry this morning and then there are a few showers moving in from around lunchtime, in the range of 2-3mm.

"The forecast suggests there's a little bit of drizzle around through the night, but nothing really measurable, and then we have a similar situation tomorrow with some brighter spells and some showers, around another 2-3mm."

Given how high the water table is at Prestbury Park, you might assume it would not take much to tip the balance back to heavy.

Asked if the word heavy could return at some point during the day Pullin said: "I wouldn't have thought so at this stage, not with only a couple of millimetres. It walked really nicely this morning and hopefully as long as we don't get too much, I wouldn't envisage that. I'd expect it to stay soft today."

Of course, forecasts can be wrong. Around 2-4mm was predicted on Tuesday but like a good house party way more turned up than expected, with the track getting 11mm in total.

Day three means the action switches to the New course and all week long that has been given as slightly less wet than the Old. Not since the Arkle on day one – when the ground was described as soft, heavy in places – has soft been the dominant description.

The rails on the chase course have also been moved out five yards to protect the innermost line for Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, adding 46 yards to the Turners, Ryanair and Plate, and 62 yards to the Kim Muir.

Updated at 7.13am

Non-runners: day three absentees

3.30: 3. Champ – self cert (other)

4.50: 7. Little Miss Dante – self cert (infection)

Updated at 6.33am

Going update: track description changed to soft

Going: Soft (GoingStick: 4.0 at 9am on Wednesday)

Rail movements: Chase rail five yards off the inner, adding approximately 46 yards to the Turners (1.30), Ryanair (2.50) and Plate (4.10) and 62 yards to the Kim Muir (5.30).

Weather: 11mm of rain on Sunday and an additional 11mm on Tuesday. Dry on Wednesday. Showers forecast from late morning on Thursday (2-3mm). Daytime temperatures of 13 degrees.

Updated at 6.59am

Read these next:

David Jennings' Cheltenham Festival tips on Thursday: '16-1 is a huge price'

Paul Kealy's Cheltenham Festival day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

Which horses will be suited by testing ground on day three of the Cheltenham Festival?

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

