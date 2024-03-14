Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino and Albert Bartlett hope Shanagh Bob ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival by Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson's horrendous Cheltenham Festival continued when he ruled out favourite Sir Gino from Friday's JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30) .

Henderson has also withdrawn Shanagh Bob from the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (2.50) , with the stable being "under a cloud" given as the reason for both absences.

In a statement released on X on Thursday, Henderson said: "Very sadly we've had to make a very tough decision to not run Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle tomorrow, and the same applies to Shanagh Bob in the Albert Bartlett.

"Both horses appear to be in great shape, but we cannot ignore the performance of all our horses throughout the week, and last week as well, and we feel it would be crazy to chance it with two young high-class horses with their lives in front of them."

Sir Gino: Triumph Hurdle favourite will not run at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is the latest big blow for Henderson at this year's meeting. Earlier this month he was forced to rule Constitution Hill out of his title defence in the Champion Hurdle, while star chaser Jonbon was also a late absentee from Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The Seven Barrows trainer scratched Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Shishkin on Wednesday due to an unsatisfactory scope. A host of his runners who have competed at the meeting have also been running below-par.

Six of his nine Cheltenham runners on the opening two days have been pulled up, including the likes of Jeriko Du Reponet , Iberico Lord and Jingko Blue . His best effort came with Luccia's third-placed finish in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle.

Henderson also withdrew Champ from Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) , but he has five runners on the card. Four of those – Bold Endeavour , Chantry House , Hyland and Mill Green – run in the Pertemps Final (2.10) , while City Chief is set to run in the Kim Muir (5.30) .

Nicky Henderson: has endured a tough Cheltenham Festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

City Chief is owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, who have already been in the winner's enclosure this week with Champion Hurdle hero State Man, but will miss out on further success with Sir Gino, Shanagh Bob and Shishkin. However, they will still be represented in the Triumph Hurdle by the Willie Mullins-trained Salvator Mundi .

Henderson added: "They've been incredibly supportive, as have all our owners, as well as the media and racing as a whole. We appreciate that enormously.

"We are very much looking forward to hopefully Aintree and Punchestown, as soon as we get the team back to normal."

Mullins looks to have a stranglehold on the Triumph in Sir Gino's absence and now saddles the top three in the betting. Majborough , who finished third in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle last month, is the 5-2 favourite, while Storm Heart and Kargese , who both finished in front of him at Leopardstown, are available at 4-1 and 13-2.

Henderson had eight horses entered for Saturday's card at Kempton, a track at which he does traditionally well, but he has declared only one runner, with Persian Time taking his chance in the novice handicap chase (1.35 ).

