Which horses will be suited by testing ground on day three of the Cheltenham Festival?

The going at Cheltenham is soft ahead of Thursday's day three card. We've identified four likely types who might appreciate the give underfoot on the third day of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Thursday's Cheltenham Festival day three race schedule

1.30 Cheltenham: Turners Novices' Chase

Forecast odds: 9-4

Has lost only one of his completed starts on ground described as soft or worse – form figures in those conditions reading 1111F121 – and arrives on the back of a big career-best after romping home in the Hampton Novices' Chase.

Looked an unlucky second on his penultimate start behind Ginny's Destiny, having made a mess of the second-last, but enjoys a 3lb pull with that rival here and his assured stamina is a big asset.

SMART VIEW: our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100.

Highest scores in the Turners on soft ground according to Smart View: 100 Grey Dawning, 99 Letsbeclearaboutit, Colonel Harry

Grey Dawning 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.30 Cheltenham: Stayers' Hurdle

Forecast odds: 7-4

Has shown a distinct preference for soft ground, with his sole defeat from nine starts in those conditions coming when beaten three-quarters of a length in this race last year.

Lowered the colours of Impaire Et Passe in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle on his only start this season and comes here a fresh horse, which could be vital given his last six wins have come following breaks of 52 days or more (he's been off for 102 days).

Highest scores in the Stayers' on soft ground according to Smart View: 100 Teahupoo, 99 Sir Gerhard

Teahupoo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4.10 Cheltenham: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase

Forecast odds: 12-1

All five of his wins have been achieved on soft ground or worse, including when running away with a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse last January.

Wasn't disgraced in the Turners or Champion Novice Chase last year and there was enough promise in his third behind a seriously well-handicapped rival last time to suggest he could add to his tally over fences.

Highest scores in the Plate on soft ground according to Smart View: 100 Crebilly, 99 Arctic Bresil

James Du Berlais 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: W P Mullins

5.30 Cheltenham: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase

Forecast odds: 20-1

Has produced form figures of 1142211 on a surface described as soft or heavy and would arrive chasing a four-timer if he hadn't taken his chance at Ascot, where the ground was probably too quick for him.

He looked to have plenty in hand when winning on his reappearance at Lingfield's Winter Millions meeting and this test looks ideal.

Highest scores in the Kim Muir on soft ground according to Smart View: 100 Angels Dawn, Where It All Began, Inothewayurthinkin, Daily Present

Git Maker 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr William Biddick Tnr: Jamie Snowden

