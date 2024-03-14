Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Cheltenham Festival card on Thursday, headlined by a wide-open Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) .

Cheltenham Festival tips: Thursday's card

1.30 Cheltenham

Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 2m4f

DJ's tip: Grey Dawning

I think Grey Dawning is the best novice chaser Dan Skelton has ever had, but more importantly Dan Skelton thinks Grey Dawning is the best novice chaser he has ever had. He might end up being better over 3m, but this is the right fit for him at this year's festival. He's one of the best bets of the day.

Grey Dawning 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.10 Cheltenham

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m

DJ's tip: Springwell Bay

Up until he was beaten on New Year's Day I thought Springwell Bay might develop into a Stayers' Hurdle candidate. That might seem stupid now but I have a feeling it won't look so stupid at around 2.20pm on Thursday. If he settles early, he's going to take the world of beating as I think a mark of 145 underestimates him and 16-1 is a huge price.

Springwell Bay 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

2.50 Cheltenham

Ryanair Chase (Grade 1), 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Ahoy Senor

I'm ashamed of myself, so no need to tell me I'm a glutton for punishment, but has everything not fallen beautifully into place for Ahoy Senor? He's still only nine, and every start this season has been a gradual improvement on the previous one. I think the New course really suits him and expect Derek Fox to attack from the front. If he's accurate over the first four fences we could finally cash in those shares.

Ahoy Senor 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

3.30 Cheltenham

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m

DJ's tip: Sir Gerhard

The juice has probably gone out of Teahupoo's price now given he was 3-1 not so long ago, and Sir Gerhard might be a better-value alternative. He's best fresh, handles the ground and has the class to have a big say. Odds of 9-1 look tempting.

Sir Gerhard 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

4.10 Cheltenham

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

DJ's tip: In Excelsis Deo

I was calling Harry Fry every name under the sun when In Excelsis Deo wasn't declared for the Grand Annual as I was seriously sweet on him for that, but perhaps it is the shrewdest of shrewd moves in stepping him up in trip for this as it might not place as much emphasis on his jumping. He's well handicapped.

In Excelsis Deo 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

4.50 Cheltenham

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m1f

DJ's tip: Dysart Enos

What. A. Race. Arguably the most intriguing event of the whole week. Brighterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy might be the best mares in the race, but I have no doubt Dysart Enos is the quickest. I've loved her from day one and now is not the time to go our separate ways. Best of luck, Fergal.

Dysart Enos 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

5.30 Cheltenham

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, 3m2f

DJ's tip: Amirite

Going into this week Amirite was my strongest handicap fancy of the entire week. The only problem was that I had the Ultima in mind for him. Henry de Bromhead has wisely decided to wait for the Kim Muir instead in the hope of better ground, and that patience could pay off spectacularly. I think he's one of the best-handicapped staying chasers in either Ireland or Britain on decent ground.

Amirite 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr N McParlan Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Day three highlights

The big race

For all that the Ryanair looks intriguing and competitive, the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) traditionally takes pride of place on day three, and this year's running promises to be a cracker. Surprisingly, there's not a Willie Mullins-trained odds-on shot in sight.

The big horse

Some thought Teahupoo was unlucky when finishing third in last season's Stayers' when, after being sent off the 9-4 favourite, he found interference on the run-in (promoted to second in the stewards' room). He's likely to be sent off a strong favourite again and looks to have a first-rate chance to make amends.

The big story

Will this be the day Britain emerges from the shadow of the Irish juggernaut? Grade 1 success has eluded the home team on the first couple of days, but the likes of Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny (Turners), Stage Star (Ryanair) and Crambo (Stayers') look to have excellent prospects of reversing their fortunes.

