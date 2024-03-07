Big-race tips: why this horse can win the Stayers' Hurdle or Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival

We are a week away from day three of the Cheltenham Festival which is set to host two of the more open Grade 1s of the week in the Ryanair Chase (2.50) and the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) , so who do some of our team of tipsters fancy?

Odds: 11-2

By Maddy Playle

Crambo always looked as if he was going to get on top of Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and I like the fact he has been left fresh for this. He's an unexposed type in a race full of question marks.

Crambo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Odds: 14-1

By Tom Park

We have only seen Monkfish three times in nearly 1,000 days but his victory in a Grade 2 at Gowran Park last time was a huge step forward. The form can be crabbed – 12-year-old Summerville Boy was five and a half lengths behind in second – but he showed that his engine very much remains.

He was a little scratchy at his jumps, something I am sure Willie Mullins will have cleared up by the time the festival comes along, and if he is anything like the horse he once promised to be he is right in the picture here. The fact Mullins had spoken about him potentially running in the Gold Cup if it was soft ground is a huge positive that he might have Monkfish back. I am more than happy to take a chance at a double-figure price.

Monkfish 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Odds: 9-4

By David Jennings

I think 9-4 about Teahupoo is a fair price, especially given the state of the ground at the moment. He was beaten three-quarters of a length in last year's race when Davy Russell produced one of his worst festival rides, a list you could count on one hand and probably only need two fingers.

The fresher he is, the better he seems to be and maybe the Galmoy at Gowran Park took the edge off him last year. He'll have no excuses this time.

Teahupoo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Odds: 25-1

By Sam Hardy

With only two winning favourites in the past ten years this race has not been kind to punters, and I fancy an upset again this season in the shape of the Gary Moore-trained Botox Has.

The improving eight-year-old has won two Grade 2s this season and could run a big race on only his second start in Grade 1 company. There was talk of connections bypassing this race in order to go to Aintree instead, but having won twice here in the past I think they will take their chance.

Botox Has 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gary Moore

Odds: 14-1

By Gary Savage

In a very tight field the one horse who looks overpriced is Willie Mullins' dual festival winner.

He bounced back from a couple of years in the wilderness to win a Grade 2 comfortably from two decent yardsticks in January, and the likes of Sire Du Berlais and Paisley Park keep demonstrating that age is no barrier in this division.

Monkfish 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Cheltenham Festival free bets: William Hill offer

Odds: 4-1

By Liam Bramall

Stage Star was good when winning the Turners at the Festival last year and was even more impressive when taking the Paddy Power Gold Cup on his seasonal reappearance back in November, despite belting the last.

You can put a line through his latest run which was too bad to be true. This horse jumps and travels like a dream and that will stand him in good stead. Paul Nicholls will have this course specialist fresh and well and he should have every chance in almost any ground conditions.

Stage Star 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Odds: 16-1

By Lee Sharp

Paul Nicholls has a strong chance in the Ryanair, with Stage Star being his main hope and Harry Cobden riding him. However, his second string could provide an upset. Hitman ran a huge race at a big price last year, finishing third behind Envoi Allen and Shishkin in what was arguably a career-best performance on his first time around Cheltenham.

They've taken a similar route with him this year, again running in the Denman Chase at Newbury. He was disappointing in that race last year, being beaten several lengths by Zanza, but ran a much better race this year, splitting Shishkin and Protektorat albeit receiving 6lb. He's coming in on top form and may be hitting his peak at eight. The trip is ideal for him and any ground will suit.

Hitman 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Odds: 14-1

By Joe Eccles

Protektorat briefly hit the front turning for home in last year's Gold Cup before fading into fifth, and under similarly positive tactics it would be no surprise to see him run a big race at an each-way price in the Ryanair.

Dan Skelton's nine-year-old intimated that his future lay over middle distances over fences when a two-and-a-quarter-length second to L'Homme Presse (conceding 4lb) in the Fleur De Lys Chase over 2m6f at Lingfield in January. He raced enthusiastically in front when third in the Denman Chase over 2m7½f at Newbury subsequently, and if the handbrake is removed dropped to 2m4½f next week his rivals could struggle to peg him back.

Protektorat 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Forecast odds: 4-1

By Liam Headd

In a wide-open Ryanair, I feel the Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old is being overlooked in the market. The race will cut up between now and next week, with El Fabiolo, Fastorslow and Edwardstone all having other targets, and I fancy Stage Star to run a cracker in a race that has been his season-long target.

He was disappointing when pulled up at the track on New Year's Day, but the ground was heavy that day and you can put a line through it. His overall record at the track (3-5) is a major plus, with his last win coming in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November. He achieved a career-best Racing Post Rating that day and anything similar, which he is more than capable of over this trip, makes him the one to beat.

Stage Star 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Read these next:

Big-race tips: why this horse can win on Champion Chase day at the Cheltenham Festival next Wednesday

Cheltenham Festival day one confirmations revealed with 12 in contention for Champion Hurdle

JP McManus makes major moves in bid for Cheltenham glory after buying two favourites and adding Iberico Lord to Champion Hurdle

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.