2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Are you ready to roar? The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 ) kicks off proceedings on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and a stellar cast of 12 will do battle over 2m½f. Who will draw first blood in the opener? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1 Asian Master

2-2 for new stable; promising sort but his amateur rider cannot utilise 7lb claim

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Mr T Costello

SP forecast: 25-1

2 Favour And Fortune

Consistent but has something to find and needs to jump more proficiently than last time

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

SP forecast: 33-1

3 Firefox

Could well resume his good progress back down in distance; remains of strong interest

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

SP forecast: 7-2

4 Gold Dancer

Won over hurdles in France; well behind Slade Steel in Grade 1 on debut for new yard

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

SP forecast: 100-1

5 Jeriko Du Reponet

Unbeaten; form of latest win has been franked; the pick of the British contenders

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

SP forecast: 7-1

Justified favouritism at Thurles four weeks ago but that form is nothing special

Trainer: Paul John Gilligan

Jockey: Jack Gilligan

SP forecast: 50-1

7 Mistergif

Recorded a wide-margin win at Limerick on debut for Willie Mullins; interesting prospect

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

SP forecast: 12-1

8 Mystical Power

Out of Annie Power; has duly made a big splash and looks a Grade 1 winner in waiting

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Mark Walsh

SP forecast: 7-2

9 Slade Steel

May ideally need a return to 2m4f but he's progressive and a big player on form

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 5-1

10 Supersundae

Ex-French five-year-old who has loads to find on bare figures; debut for Willie Mullins

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Mr P W Mullins

SP forecast: 50-1

11 Tellherthename

Gained his Huntingdon wins from the front; may find it harder to dominate in this field

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

SP forecast: 16-1

12 Tullyhill

Impressive all-the-way wins the last twice, latest in Listed event; leading contender

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 3-1

The verdict

Being superbly bred and open to any amount of further progress, MYSTICAL POWER has very strong claims. Tullyhill is second choice.

