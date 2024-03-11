2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Are you ready to roar? The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30) kicks off proceedings on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and a stellar cast of 12 will do battle over 2m½f. Who will draw first blood in the opener? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .
1 Asian Master
2-2 for new stable; promising sort but his amateur rider cannot utilise 7lb claim
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Mr T Costello
SP forecast: 25-1
2 Favour And Fortune
Consistent but has something to find and needs to jump more proficiently than last time
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Tom Cannon
SP forecast: 33-1
3 Firefox
Could well resume his good progress back down in distance; remains of strong interest
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
SP forecast: 7-2
4 Gold Dancer
Won over hurdles in France; well behind Slade Steel in Grade 1 on debut for new yard
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 100-1
5 Jeriko Du Reponet
Unbeaten; form of latest win has been franked; the pick of the British contenders
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
SP forecast: 7-1
6 Kings Hill
Justified favouritism at Thurles four weeks ago but that form is nothing special
Trainer: Paul John Gilligan
Jockey: Jack Gilligan
SP forecast: 50-1
7 Mistergif
Recorded a wide-margin win at Limerick on debut for Willie Mullins; interesting prospect
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
SP forecast: 12-1
8 Mystical Power
Out of Annie Power; has duly made a big splash and looks a Grade 1 winner in waiting
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 7-2
9 Slade Steel
May ideally need a return to 2m4f but he's progressive and a big player on form
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 5-1
10 Supersundae
Ex-French five-year-old who has loads to find on bare figures; debut for Willie Mullins
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Mr P W Mullins
SP forecast: 50-1
11 Tellherthename
Gained his Huntingdon wins from the front; may find it harder to dominate in this field
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Jockey: Kielan Woods
SP forecast: 16-1
12 Tullyhill
Impressive all-the-way wins the last twice, latest in Listed event; leading contender
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 3-1
The verdict
Being superbly bred and open to any amount of further progress, MYSTICAL POWER has very strong claims. Tullyhill is second choice.
Published on 11 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 15:00, 11 March 2024
