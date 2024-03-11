'I could see him being a big, big player' - our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview panellists with their dark horses

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, March 12, and our experts from our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night have come forward with their dark horses for a superb four days at Prestbury Park.

Read on to find out who they fancy

Patrick Mullins

Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, 1.30 Wednesday

I think Predators Gold is a big price in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle. He's still unexposed and learned a lot in his last two runs. Expect him to be involved.

Richard Johnson

Stayers' Hurdle, 3.30 Thursday

I like L'Homme Presse in the Gold Cup but I think Monkfish will definitely outrun his odds if he turns up in the Stayers' Hurdle.

Henrietta Knight

My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2.10 Tuesday

The Irish seem to have a strong team for the Arkle but I'm keen on JPR One for the Tizzards at a decent price. Monkfish can go well if lining up in the Stayers' Hurdle too.

Donn McClean

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, 5.30 Friday

A strongly run race, with an emphasis on stamina, should suit him well, and his rating of 137, just 2lb higher than his Irish mark, is more than fair.

Bryan Cooper

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 2.50 Friday

I thought a horse my dad [Thomas Cooper] trains, Butcher Hollow, could be overpriced and have a chance in the Albert Bartlett. His form is very solid and it's a race that can throw up funny results. I think he could outrun his odds. He got turned over at Naas the last day but he's better than that and his form has worked out well as he has been behind the likes of Jigoro, Jade De Grugy and Cleatus Poolaw. I think the Albert Bartlett will suit him and horses like him can outrun their odds in it – Affordale Fury did it last year when second at 150-1 and Minella Indo won it at 50-1.

Neil Channing

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase, 4.10 Thursday

There was talk Theatre Man might have run in the Ultima, but I think he'll definitely run in the Plate, a race in which it is a massive edge to be a prominent runner, which is what this horse is. Any ground will do. I see he's already been well backed, but think he could go off around 7-2.

Richard Hoiles

Pertemps Final, 2.10 Thursday

Even though he is now 12, my annual liaison with Mill Green will again take place in the Pertemps. I would dearly love him to get a big pot at either Cheltenham or Aintree, as he has performed so well in those big handicaps season after season.

Johnny Dineen

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, 4.50 Wednesday

Path D'Oroux in the Grand Annual. He's 0-7 over fences, but has some really solid form in the book and, if he can get into any sort of a rhythm earlier, I could see him being a big, big player. The 20-1 and 16-1 has all dried up, but 12-1 is not the worst price in the world and I wouldn't put you off taking a bit of that.

Shark Hanlon

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 1.30 Tuesday

He's on a roll and I thought he was impressive at Navan. Willie has won the Supreme at big prices before and don't be one bit surprised if this fella puts it up to the big guns. I'd say he's a fair horse.

Paul Nicholls

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 2.50 Friday

Captain Teague will probably run in the Albert Bartlett unless the ground is very soft and I like him a lot. He has Cheltenham form, from his third place in the bumper last year, he's won three nice races this season, topped off by the Challow Hurdle last time, and I'd give him a good chance on some nice spring ground.

Davy Russell

Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase, 4.10 Thursday

I fancy Saint Felicien wherever he shows up. You can get 14-1 for both the Grand Annual and the Plate, and I'd say it will all depend on the ground as regards which one he shows up in. He has a similar sort of profile to Chosen Mate, on whom I won the Grand Annual in 2020.

