Frankie Dettori's potential rides on his final day in Britain on Champions Day at Ascot in October

Frankie Dettori will retire at the end of the Flat season, with Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21 set to be his British swansong. After entries for the day's five major races were made earlier this week, we have had a look at the horses he might be riding on that day . . .

Courage Mon Ami

Trainers John and Thady Gosden

Form 11-116

Ante-post odds 5-1

Courage Mon Ami is the early ante-post joint-favourite for this after Dettori rode him to success in the Gold Cup at the royal meeting, although the four-year-old disappointed when sixth in the Goodwood Cup last time.

He must prove that Ascot run wasn't a flash in the pan, and that softer conditions aren't his undoing, but besides that blip he has been a revelation this season and has plenty of scope for improvement having only run five times.

Other potential rides

John and Thady Gosden also have Gregory , Arrest , Sweet William and Trawlerman entered and it is likely that Dettori would ride the most favoured of that group should Courage Mon Ami not compete. Arrest would be an interesting candidate, given the preference he has shown for soft ground.

Frankie Dettori celebrates Ascot Gold Cup glory aboard Courage Mon Ami Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kinross

Trainer Ralph Beckett

Form 13-731

Ante-post odds 5-1

Ralph Beckett has committed to Kinross to a busy end to the season and he will be fancied should he go for a repeat success in this. Dettori steered him to victory by two and a quarter lengths last year and the pair have already picked up another Group win together this season in the Lennox Stakes.

The potential for soft ground at Ascot in October would be a plus for Kinross as only one of his eight turf wins has come on conditions quicker than good to soft.

His schedule from now could be similar to last year with the City of York Stakes, Park Stakes and Prix de la Foret, all of which he won in 2022, potential targets beforehand.

Other potential rides

Should anything go wrong with Kinross, then Lezoo could be an able replacement for the same connections of trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Marc Chan. A Group 1-winning juvenile at the back-end of last season, she might be another interesting option for Dettori.

Kinross and Frankie Dettori win the 2022 Champions Sprint Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Emily Upjohn

Trainer John and Thady Gosden

Form 61-127

Ante-post odds 4-1

Emily Upjohn is another who might attempt back-to-back wins on this card in this mile-and-a-half Group 1.

She looked better than ever this season with a stunning win in the Coronation Cup, then matched her career-best Racing Post Rating of 123 with a half-length loss to Paddington in the Coral-Eclipse. However, she was bitterly disappointing when seventh in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last time and is perhaps better when running after a longer break than she got on that occasion.

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe may still be her main end-of-season target which would put her participation at Ascot in doubt.

Other potential rides

The Gosden team have a few other entries that Dettori could find himself aboard if Emily Upjohn does not run. Free Wind would have a chance if shrugging off her recent Goodwood disappointment, while Sweet Memories looks a progressive filly following Listed success last weekend.

Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori will be bidding for a repeat success in the Champion Fillies and Mares Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Inspiral

Trainers John and Thady Gosden

Form 216-25

Ante-post odds 10-1

Inspiral's two best performances on RPRs have both come at Ascot, but she was a well-beaten favourite in this race last year and the rest of her season could be defined by how she fares in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

That run will come just 11 days after she finished last of five in testing conditions in the Sussex Stakes, but she did triumph in the race 12 months ago. If on-form Inspiral would have a fantastic chance of giving Dettori a send-off winner on Champions Day, but that is not always a given.

Other potential rides

The Gosdens have also entered Epictetus , a recent winner at Glorious Goodwood. He has shown a liking to soft ground and may keep progressing throughout the season. Chaldean was also partnered by Dettori in the 2,000 Guineas and he might be another contender if Andrew Balding brings him back in good health for an autumn campaign.

Frankie Dettori and Inspiral win the 2022 Coronation Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute

Form 1/11-2

Ante-post odds 8-1

Desert Crown is yet to be partnered by Dettori, although he was booked for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot before a late setback ruled the 2022 Derby winner out, and the three-time champion jockey may well still be in pole position for the coveted ride.

His seemingly fragile nature has seen him miss several big targets since his Epsom victory, but the form of his seasonal return in the Brigadier Gerard – when narrowly beaten by subsequent King George winner Hukum – shows he still possesses an abundance of talent.

Stoute also has Desert Crown entered in the Juddmonte, Irish Champion Stakes and the Arc so his participation is very much unknown at this stage.

Other potential rides

There are not many other obvious options for Dettori should Desert Crown be targeted elsewhere, although there is always the chance of a spare ride becoming available.

Could Frankie Dettori partner Desert Crown for the first time in the Champion Stakes? Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Read these next . . .

Inspiral and Frankie Dettori set for quick return in Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday

'You have to get your head in there' - Frankie Dettori pays tribute as game Kinross prevails

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more