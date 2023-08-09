Inspiral and Frankie Dettori set for quick return in Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday

Frankie Dettori is set to team up again with high-class filly Inspiral and bid for a final success in the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix Jacques le Marois this Sunday just 11 days after being beaten by Paddington at Goodwood.

The partnership combined to land the Group 1 prize last year, giving the jockey a record seventh triumph in the mile contest and a fourth in the last six years, and Inspiral has been made 11-4 favourite to come out on top again this time by Paddy Power.

She was last of five behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes on unsuitably soft ground at Goodwood last week, with Dettori, who is retiring at the end of the season, easing his mount once she was clearly held.

But drying conditions at Deauville are encouraging joint trainers John and Thady Gosden to run her again less than a fortnight after her defeat in the Sussex Stakes.

Inspiral comes home at the back of the pack in last week's Sussex Stakes won by Paddington Credit: Edward Whitaker

Inspiral was left in the Marois at Wednesday's forfeit stage and Chris Richardson, racing manager to her owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud, said: "We stayed in today and, subject to John and Thady being happy with her scope, the feeling is that as they haven't had any more rain and the ground is drying up she will go.

"She just didn't act on the ground at Goodwood. Frankie looked after her after he made his move to the rail to try to come alongside and made his challenge which was relatively short-lived.

"Obviously we are coming back quite quickly. However Frankie accepted it pretty quickly and she's only had two runs this year, it's not like she's been heavily campaigned, so fingers crossed. We were lucky last year. I don't suppose we'll be lucky again but at least if we're in we've got a chance."

Frankie Dettori's Prix Jacques le Marois winners

1999 Dubai Millennium

2000 Muhtathir

2006 Librettist

2017 Al Wukair

2020 Palace Pier

2021 Palace Pier

2022 Inspiral

Inspiral was scoring the third Group 1 success of her career when beating Light Infantry by a neck in the Marois last year, having previously won the Fillies' Mile and the Coronation Stakes.

'She's got a massive chance'

The David Simcock-trained Light Infantry was also among 12 horses left in the race on Wednesday, along with Kevin Ryan's pair Hi Royal and Triple Time.

Neil Callan is set to resume his partnership with Queen Anne winner Triple Time and William Buick has been booked to partner 2,000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal.

Queen Anne third Light Infantry was described as a "likely" runner by Simcock, who said: "He's been running well this year and last and I'd like to think he will run another good race on Sunday."

Inspiral, who was second in the Royal Ascot mile showdown, tops the Marois market with Paddy Power, whose spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Inspiral has yet to hit the heights of last year but she ran extremely creditably in the Queen Anne after a long absence and wasn't suited by soft ground at Goodwood.

"Given the quickening surface in France, we think she's got a massive chance of repeating last year's success."

Prix Jacques le Marois acceptors

Erevann

Triple Time

Onesto

Light Infantry

Inspiral

Life In Motion

Hi Royal

Marhaba Ya Sanafi

Belbek

Good Guess

Angers

Big Rock

Paddy Power: 11-4 Inspiral, 3 Triple Time, 4 Erevann, Light Infantry, 5 Marhaba Ya Sanafi, 6 Big Rock, Good Guess, 8 Life In Motion, 10 Hi Royal, Onesto, 16 Angers, 20 Belbek

