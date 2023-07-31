Lennox Stakes: 'You have to get your head in there' - Frankie Dettori pays tribute as game Kinross prevails

There is something about that Lennox Stakes that brings out the best in Kinross.

The six-year-old emerged as a top-level sprinter to follow when landing this race by a neck two years ago before missing out by the same narrow margin under Frankie Dettori last year.

There was once again precious little to split the first two home this time but it was Kinross who prevailed after powering into the lead inside the final furlong and just holding off Isaac Shelby.

"I had a great draw and he likes the track," said Dettori, who first won the Group 2 with Iffraaj in 2006. "He'd have preferred it a bit softer but he goes on anything. You have to get your head in there when the gap comes, but once you do, he's fine. He always tries and I think seven furlongs is his best trip but he can also run well over six furlongs and over a mile."

After finishing second last season, Kinross put together a remarkable winning sequence. He won the City of York, Park Stakes and Group 1 Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs before landing the British Champions Sprint over six furlongs in October. He then showcased his versatility when finishing third behind Modern Games in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland in November.

His narrow winning margins may give connections the odd scare but given his versatility, it is clear to see why he is a yard favourite for Ralph Beckett.

"He's quite a special horse for us," the trainer said. "I've had him since he was a yearling and trained all his family. He loves it at Goodwood and should have won the Lennox last season. He was unlucky – he was trapped in and just got there too late. What a horse to own and to train – it's been an absolute joy."

Kinross, owned by Hong Kong businessman Marc Chan was cut to 5-1 (from 6) for the Betfair Sprint Cup, which he missed last season due to the ground, and 10-1 (from 16) for the Breeders' Cup Mile by Betfair. Beckett suggested he would take a similar route this season but could end his campaign in Hong Kong.

The Prix de la Foret was nominated as a target for Isaac Shelby by his trainer Brian Meehan, who said: "I'm pleased with him – he ran all the way to the line. He's got that close to a genuine Group 1 horse. I'm where I want to be and I'm proud of him. He'll only get better.

"We space his runs out generally so I've got to talk to the owners and see what they'd like to do and we'll put it all together but the Foret at Longchamp in October is an obvious target."

