2023 Qipco British Champions Day: assessing Frankie Dettori's five rides on a super Saturday at Ascot

Frankie Dettori has enjoyed plenty of success on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot and the world-famous jockey now prepares for his potential swansong in Britain on Saturday. Here we look at the jockey's five rides on this year's card . . .

Race: Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.15 Ascot)

Odds: 14-1

Frankie Dettori retains the ride on the John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old, who coasted home in the Listed Rose Bowl at Newmarket in what became a match race. Owned by Godolphin, Trawlerman has won six of his 14 starts and arguably ran a career-best effort when third behind Trueshan in this race last season.

Following that performance at Ascot, he failed to justify favouritism in the Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap at Riyadh, before beating only one rival in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan. However, he returned to good effect when winning at Salisbury and his recent victory on the Rowley Mile has him primed for this Group 2.

Trawlerman 13:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Frankie Dettori and Kinross landed the Champions Sprint at Ascot last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Race: Qipco British Champions Sprint (1.50 Ascot)

Odds: 7-4f

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old won this race last year and has been in good form in recent months, landing back-to-back Group 2 victories before narrowly losing out in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at Longchamp this month.

Marc Chan's gelding recorded one of his best efforts on Racing Post Ratings when denying 150-1 shot Run To Freedom by two and a quarter lengths at Ascot 12 months ago and the ease in conditions is in his favour.

Kinross 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Race: Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25 Ascot)

Odds: 10-3f

Dettori could not take the headlines in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as Free Wind finished 13th of 15 in the Longchamp showpiece. That slightly disappointing effort in France notwithstanding, the five-year-old mare has produced some impressive runs this year, beginning with Group 2 success in the Middleton at York in May.

The daughter of Galileo has run well in defeat throughout the year and her best performance came when she was beaten a head into second by Warm Heart in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks at York in August. She should handle the soft ground and could run another big race on Saturday.

Free Wind 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

British Classic success for Chaldean and Frankie Dettori in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

Race: Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 Ascot)

Odds: 12-1

Dettori and the Andrew Balding-trained colt teamed up for Classic glory when landing the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Following their exploits on the Rowley Mile, Chaldean finished second in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot to Paddington, who reopposes here. Chaldean was last seen finishing seventh of 12 in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville in July, but his record on soft ground is reasonable and he could outrun his odds.

Chaldean 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Andrew Balding

Race: Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45 Ascot)

Odds: 4-1

King Of Steel could provide the decorated jockey with an emotional victory on his planned final domestic ride in the Champion Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained colt backed up his Derby second in June when landing the King Edward VII at this track during the royal meeting.

It will be the first time Dettori has partnered Amo Racing's star, who failed to get close to the now-retired Hukum in the King George when third before finishing fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

King Of Steel has been well supported in recent days and has won on soft ground.

King Of Steel 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Roger Varian

