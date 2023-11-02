Carla's Way and Porta Fortuna give Britain and Ireland excellent claims in Juvenile Fillies Turf

Carla’s Way was sent off favourite to maintain her unbeaten record in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, but she could manage only eighth and it was Porta Fortuna who emerged with a 100 per cent strike-rate after that race.

Porta Fortuna didn’t immediately build on that success, beaten on her next two starts, but she resumed her progress when winning the Cheveley Park Stakes last time, form that sets the standard here. There’s hope of her staying this longer trip of a mile on pedigree as she is out of a mare who won over a mile and a half, and she is also well drawn to adopt a position that will give her every chance.

Carla’s Way has made up for her Ascot disappointment since and was impressive in the Rockfel Stakes when last seen. That form was boosted when runner-up Shuwari and third-home Ylang Ylang, went on to finish first and second in the reverse order in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last month.

Porta Fortuna and Carla’s Way lead the charge, on both form and in the market, but there are a couple of viable alternatives from the US, starting with She Feels Pretty , who gave her trainer Cherie DeVaux a first Grade 1 winner when bolting up at Woodbine in September. Her sire Karakontie won the Mile over this course and distance in 2014, and She Feels Pretty boasts the potential to rate higher still.

Another to have impressed in the early stages of her career is Austere , who beat Bella Haze by three lengths in a Listed race at Keeneland last time. That form ties in closely with Buchu , who beat the same horse by four lengths in a Grade 2 at that track. Buchu’s success was particularly impressive as she overcame a wide trip to score comfortably, and she rates one of the main dangers to the Europeans.

Race analysis by Matt Gardner

Crisford: Europeans look to have a strong hand

Ed Crisford believes Carla’s Way will be well suited by the style of racing in the US and has leading claims of gaining a first top-level success in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Carla’s Way stepped up on her soft-ground second in the Prestige at Goodwood when landing the Rockfel on good to firm at Newmarket in September, beating subsequent Fillies’ Mile one-two Ylang Ylang and Shuwari.

Crisford, who trains Carla’s Way in partnership with his father Simon, said: “She’s improved throughout the season and looks to be in there with a good shout.

“This quicker ground will be ideal and a two-turn mile will be perfect for her at this stage in her career. She can quicken off a fast pace and should be suited by the style of racing in the US.

“She has some of the best form in the race from her Rockfel win. The Europeans look to have a strong hand, and we respect the chances of Porta Fortuna."

Carla’s Way, the mount of James Doyle, finished eighth behind Porta Fortuna in the Albany at Royal Ascot, and the Donnacha O’Brien-trained filly is similarly trying a mile for the first time.

She brings Group 1-winning form to the table having struck in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket on her last start in September.

O'Brien said: "We'll have to see if she stays the trip but she seems happy and healthy and we're looking forward to it.

"We have a good draw in stall six. Obviously, the gate speed here is different than in Europe but she seems to have plenty of tactical speed."

What they say

Phil Bauer, trainer of Buchu

Her finish, whether it be coming off the pace or laying close, has been impressive and she's versatile regarding tactics. She's always given us a lot of confidence in the way she's trained.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Content

She won well on her first try at a mile at the Curragh last time and we've been happy with her since. This race will suit her well.

Cherie DeVaux, trainer of She Feels Pretty

She’s in amazing form. Johnny Velazquez will have to work out a trip from stall 11, but hopefully she'll be in the mix.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Les Pavots

She took the long journey well and seems fine. We have an outside draw which will make it a difficult trip, but she's in top form and we're hopeful of a good run.

Reporting by Chris Cook

