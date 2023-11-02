'I'm expecting him to put up his best performance' - Ryan Moore confident of big show from River Tiber in Juvenile Turf

Aidan O’Brien has won the Juvenile Turf in three of the last ten years, most recently with Victoria Road 12 months ago, and he looks in prime position to gain another success with River Tiber.

River Tiber is yet to build on his impressive Coventry Stakes success, beaten by Vandeek in both the Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes since. However, on both occasions he left the impression a step up in trip was required, and that’s just what he gets here.

There isn't loads of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree, but he’s by Wootton Bassett, who should have stayed a mile and produces plenty of horses who stay that trip and beyond, including the Champion Stakes winners Almanzor and King Of Steel.

River Tiber sets the form standard, even before factoring in any improvement the longer trip may bring about. His main challenge may come from within his own stable as O’Brien also saddles Mountain Bear and Unquestionable.

Mountain Bear doesn’t have a mountain to climb, but a far more convincing case can be built for Unquestionable, who has won only a Curragh maiden but has run several excellent races in defeat in Pattern company since, including runner-up to the promising Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere last time.

The American challenge is led by the Christophe Clement-trained Carson’s Run, impressive in a Grade 1 at Woodbine in September, while Agate Road, winner of a Grade 2 at Aqueduct last time, is a strong finisher who retains potential.

The unbeaten Endlessly, arriving after of a pair of Grade 3 wins, is also worth noting. He has a bit to find with the form principals, but has the potential to do better.

O'Brien takes aim with talented team

Ten of the 16 runnings of the Juvenile Turf have gone to British or Irish juveniles, and the trophy will be heading to Ballydoyle if there is a European winner with Aidan O’Brien fielding a particularly powerful three-strong team.

The betting is dominated by River Tiber , drawn in stall two and ridden by Ryan Moore, and Unquestionable , who starts wider in stall eight and has Frankie Dettori in the saddle. Both horses are stepping up to a mile for the first time and bring top-level form.

River Tiber won his first three starts, including the Coventry at Royal Ascot, and has raced over no further than six furlongs, but Moore has no concerns over the trip and believes he can improve on his defeats when third to Vandeek in the Prix Morny at Deauville and Middle Park at Newmarket.

“Going into Deauville he had a little bit of a setback, unfortunately, and in his last run, Aidan just wasn’t quite happy with him going into it,” Moore told Daily Racing Form.

“I think he had a couple things against him, and he’s still been third in two Group 1s. Aidan feels he’s in better shape now, and I’m expecting him to put up his best performance. I have no doubt he can get the mile.”

There was a valid excuse for Unquestionable’s one formbook blemish as the son of Wootton Bassett banged his head on the stalls before finishing fourth in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August.

He returned with a career-best second to Rosallion in the Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp last time on his first start over 7f.

O’Brien, who has won the Juvenile Turf a record five times, including with Victoria Road last year, said: “We were delighted with his Longchamp run and he should be fine on this quick ground. We’ve always felt he could stay further.”

Mountain Bear is the perceived third string in stall 12 and has plenty of experience from seven runs. He won the Listed Star Appeal Stakes at Dundalk last time and is ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle. O’Brien said: “We think the combination of the mile and fast ground will suit him well.”

What they say

Mark Casse, trainer of Can Group and My Boy Prince

The drop back in trip is a concern for Can Group, although he will be finishing well. My Boy Prince should enjoy this track and is not without a chance.

Todd Pletcher, trainer of Agate Road

He comes from the back, so will need luck in running, but he has a big turn of foot.

Michael McCarthy, trainer of Endlessly

The further along we go in his training, the better he's getting, and he's given all the signs that he has a touch of class. Facing the best from Europe, it should be very interesting.

Dylan Davis, rider of Carson’s Run

He’s improving with every start. He’s still learning, even after his last run, and he’s a nice horse. He’s going to be very competitive.

