It's Desert Orchid v Tingle Creek v Danoli v Harchibald as People's Champion voting starts today!

The first four horses in the running for the People's Champion will be put to the public today.

Over the next 20 days, the 80 horses in contention for the Racing Post title will be the subject of a series of polls on Twitter, at the end of which only the top 20 will be left standing.

Desert Orchid, Tingle Creek, Danoli and Harchibald will feature in today's poll from 10am to 4pm, with the winner going through to the second round of voting, when the 20 will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers in National Racehorse Week.

Today's contenders

Desert Orchid

Legendary front-running grey who won four King Georges, a Cheltenham Gold Cup, an Irish Grand National and many more

‘He was my sporting childhood and so exhilarating to watch’

Chris Hall

Tingle Creek

Fearless front-running chaser who excelled at Sandown, whose biggest chase is named in his honour

‘He was a magnificent sight – I found it breathtaking to watch a horse jump fences at that speed’

Malcolm Green

Danoli

Brought the house down at Cheltenham with his win in the 1994 Sun Alliance Novices’ Hurdle and later added an Irish Hennessy

‘He came from humble beginnings and the memory of visiting him at the yard will live with me forever’

Colin Boden

Harchibald

Won his fair share of big races but will forever be remembered for the one that got away in the 2005 Champion Hurdle

‘How could you not love this horse? I was laughing as he jumped the last at Cheltenham, then crying after the line’

John Harnett

