Thanks to City Of Troy, the Guineas build-up has started before we've had the Charlie Hall
Oh boy, they used the F word. "He really is our Frankel," said Michael Tabor after City Of Troy's pleasing Dewhurst success, invoking the most powerful name in the recent history of Flat racing in this part of the world.
It was a timely reference, as Frankel has just been named The People's Champion after a poll of Racing Post readers, seeing off horses who might have been a more obvious fit for the title, like Red Rum and Desert Orchid. Possibly he benefited from the jumps vote being split four ways but, even so, the point is made: Frankel is as big a name as there is, and the ultra-clever folk at Ballydoyle think they've found another one.
A bit like Inspiral on the same strip of ground the previous weekend, City Of Troy never really gave his backers any cause for concern and they were able to celebrate all through the final furlong. To be able to win like that on ground that doesn't suit suggests he's pretty special.
