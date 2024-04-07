Punters rocked by weird results and odds-on flops in build-up to Grand National weekend
Somebody must have backed a winner over the weekend but the number of turn-ups in major races suggests that quite a few of us took a battering. Consequently, we approach the biggest betting race of the whole year in a rattled mood, disconcerted by the repeated experience of seeing good things turned over and unconsidered rivals romping home.
There probably aren't too many British or Irish punters who get heavily involved at odds-on in French races, so hopefully most of you have managed to get over what happened to Il Est Francais at Auteuil on Saturday. He was a 30-100 shot in light of his extraordinary performance at Kempton over Christmas, which drew comparisons with Kauto Star and Desert Orchid, and this was supposed to be a straightforward tune-up for next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris but he faded tamely to be last of five.
James Reveley described what the footage seemed to show, a horse who travelled well until emptying suddenly as he straightened up for home. The jockey expects a physical issue to reveal itself and we must all hope it can be resolved before the autumn.
Published on 7 April 2024inThe Cook Review
Last updated 18:56, 7 April 2024
- With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday
- Troubled Nicky Henderson yard gets a much-needed boost after leanest February since 1997
- A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version
- Hot favourites or surprise successes, it was always King Willie who was smiling at Leopardstown
