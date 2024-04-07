Punters rocked by weird results and odds-on flops in build-up to Grand National weekend

Somebody must have backed a winner over the weekend but the number of turn-ups in major races suggests that quite a few of us took a battering. Consequently, we approach the biggest betting race of the whole year in a rattled mood, disconcerted by the repeated experience of seeing good things turned over and unconsidered rivals romping home.

There probably aren't too many British or Irish punters who get heavily involved at odds-on in French races, so hopefully most of you have managed to get over what happened to Il Est Francais at Auteuil on Saturday. He was a 30-100 shot in light of his extraordinary performance at Kempton over Christmas, which drew comparisons with Kauto Star and Desert Orchid, and this was supposed to be a straightforward tune-up for next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris but he faded tamely to be last of five.

James Reveley described what the footage seemed to show, a horse who travelled well until emptying suddenly as he straightened up for home. The jockey expects a physical issue to reveal itself and we must all hope it can be resolved before the autumn.