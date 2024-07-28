Sangster unearths more Classic hopefuls - three things we learned this week

Ollie Sangster sent out 13 winners in 2023, his first season as a trainer, with the stable enjoying notable success courtesy of Group 1 runner-up Shuwari.

Sangster suffered an early-season blow after a setback ruled Shuwari out of the 1,000 Guineas, but despite the absence of his stable star, he has already managed to surpass last year’s tally, with Saturday’s Princess Margaret Stakes winner Simmering his 14th winner of the campaign.

Simmering needed every yard of the six-furlong trip in Saturday’s Group 3, hitting an in-running high of 90 on Betfair before getting up late to score under a Ryan Moore drive.

Simmering (centre): won the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

On that evidence, the daughter of Too Darn Hot is going to improve for a step up in trip. The 1,000 Guineas, for which she is now a best-priced 25-1, looks an obvious long-term target.

Simmering's success followed on from her stablemate Celestial Orbit’s Listed win at Sandown on Thursday.

Celestial Orbit struck at odds of 9-1 in the Star Stakes, emulating Shuwari’s victory in that race 12 months ago, and was introduced at 33-1 for the 1,000 Guineas following the impressive two-and-a-quarter-length success.

Joe Eccles

Eustace adds to Ebor meeting squad

York’s Ebor meeting is going to be a big one for Newmarket trainer Harry Eustace .

Docklands , winner of the Britannia last season and runner-up in last month’s Queen Anne, has been a flagbearer for the stable and has the option of the Strensall and Juddmonte International on the Knavesmire before a potential Cox Plate bid, while Super Sprint third Time For Sandals has a Lowther entry.

The £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor is very much on Eustace’s radar and he has two likely runners after Ziggy’s course win on Saturday.

Ziggy: successful at York on Saturday Credit: john grossick

The victory was well deserved, with Ziggy recording form figures of 232232 in Class 2 events this year before this Class 3 handicap success, which earned him a 4lb penalty for the Ebor that should see him sneak in.

Ziggy is a best-priced 20-1 and stablemate Crystal Delight is a 33-1 shot. He was a dominant winner of the City & Suburban Handicap at Epsom – where he beat Ziggy by five and a half lengths – and the Jorvik Handicap at York on his first two starts for Eustace, and while disappointing in a Listed event at Newmarket last time, the form was on Friday evening boosted by Verbier's win at the same level against her own sex at York.

Jack Haynes

Balding hitting form at the right time

Andrew Balding achieved a landmark success on Friday when he saddled his 2,000th Flat winner in Britain with Lady Flora's victory at Chepstow.

The win completed an across-the-card treble after the Kingsclere operator landed a double at Ascot and came at the perfect time for Balding, with his yard expected to have plenty of runners at Glorious Goodwood.

The trainer boasts a 14 per cent strike-rate at the track this year and he will again have a strong team heading to the five-day festival as he looks to follow up his two winners from last year.

Andrew Balding: his string is hitting form Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Coltrane was no match for Kyprios over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot but is still rated one of the main dangers in their latest clash in Tuesday's Group 1 Goodwood Cup.

Elsewhere, Subsequent looks to have plenty of ability and could be one of the leading players in the 1m4f handicap on day two. The three-year-old beat just one rival on his debut in April, but he has since showed significant progress and is now chasing a hat-trick following wins at Haydock and Salisbury.

Others to note are Vetiver in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes on Wednesday, Tropical Storm in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes and Bellum Justum in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes.

Liam Headd

